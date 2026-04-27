Traveling during pregnancy raises many questions. Is it safe to fly for yourself and your unborn baby ? What precautions should you take before booking your ticket?

We will answer these questions with clear and practical advice.

Good news: in the absence of complications, travelling by plane while pregnant remains perfectly feasible up to the 36th week of pregnancy .

Comfort, safety, medical documents… here’s everything you need to know to travel with peace of mind.

The risks of air travel during pregnancy: what you need to know

Contrary to popular belief, flying during pregnancy does not present any particular dangers for the mother or the baby.

Several points, however, deserve clarification in order to travel with peace of mind.

Airport security checks

The security gates we go through at the airport work with metal detectors , not X-rays.

These detectors pose absolutely no danger to a pregnant woman. Therefore, there is no need to worry during security checks.

Atmospheric radiation and pressurization

The issue of atmospheric radiation comes up frequently. In reality, these rays only pose a risk to people who fly almost daily, such as some crew members.

For a one-off trip, the exposure remains largely negligible. Cabin pressurization, meanwhile, poses no danger to the baby .

However, after the 36th week of pregnancy , air travel is not recommended. The main risk is not strictly medical: it is primarily the possibility of an unexpected birth on board.

A scenario that we would prefer to avoid, even though births in flight have already occurred in the history of civil aviation.

First trimester: travel is possible, but nausea and vomiting may make flying uncomfortable.

may make flying uncomfortable. Up to 36 weeks: no contraindications in the absence of complications

Beyond 36 weeks: travel is strongly discouraged due to the risk of premature birth during the flight

Medical precautions before and during the flight

Before planning any air travel, consulting your doctor is essential . Every pregnancy is unique, and only a healthcare professional can assess each pregnant woman's individual situation.

This will allow him to adapt his recommendations according to the trimester, medical history and general health status.

Essential medical documents

We strongly advise preparing a complete file before departure. A recent medical certificate and a copy of the medical file must accompany the traveler.

These documents may be required by the airline or prove invaluable in case of a health problem at the destination.

Prepare well for the flight

During the flight, several actions can help maintain comfort and health. Staying hydrated is essential, as the cabin air is particularly dry.

You should also remember to get up and walk in the hallway every hour or so, in order to stimulate blood circulation.

Choose a comfortable and spacious seat , ideally on the aisle side for easy movement. Wear compression stockings to prevent the risk of phlebitis. Opt for loose-fitting, breathable clothing that adapts to a changing figure. Stay hydrated throughout the flight

Airlines and pregnancy: rules to know before booking

Each airline has its own policy regarding the transport of pregnant women . It is therefore essential to check directly with the chosen airline before purchasing your ticket.

Some companies require a medical certificate dated less than 48 hours before the flight, especially in late pregnancy.

Others may simply prohibit boarding after a certain number of weeks. These rules vary from one carrier to another, and an unpleasant surprise at the airport would be particularly stressful.

We also strongly recommend taking out travel insurance specifically designed for pregnancy. In the event of a medical complication abroad or an unexpected hospitalization, specific coverage can make a real difference.

Some insurance policies also cover costs related to premature birth outside the country of residence.

Check the company's terms and conditions before purchasing any tickets.

Anticipate the necessary documents, especially the medical certificate

Purchase travel insurance that specifically covers pregnancy

Practical advice for the destination and your stay there

Once you arrive at your destination, vigilance doesn't stop. Depending on the region of the world visited, local health conditions can directly impact the health of the mother and baby.

Certain tropical or developing regions present specific infectious risks.

Vaccinations and health precautions depending on the destination

The issue of vaccines during pregnancy deserves special attention. Not all vaccines are compatible with pregnancy, particularly live attenuated vaccines.

Before leaving, a consultation specializing in travel medicine helps to identify the precautions adapted to each destination and each profile.

We also recommend identifying available medical facilities upon arrival. Knowing the address of a local hospital or clinic provides reassurance and allows for a quick response if needed.

Depending on the destination, the level of care can vary considerably.

Find out about the health risks specific to the destination.

Check the compatibility of recommended vaccines with pregnancy

Identify available medical facilities at your destination before departure

Bring a suitable first-aid kit, approved by your doctor

Traveling while pregnant requires rigorous organization, but nothing insurmountable.

With the right precautions, serious medical monitoring and clothing adapted to each stage of pregnancy, travel remains an accessible and enriching adventure for expectant mothers.