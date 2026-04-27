The "Sudoku" trick that promises perfect looks without overloading your suitcase

Journey
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Kindel Media / Pexels

Packing a suitcase without forgetting anything—or packing too much—remains a puzzle for many. A method inspired by a well-known game now offers a simple and structured solution.

A method inspired by Sudoku

The "Sudoku" packing method relies on a principle of visual and logical organization. The idea is to think of your suitcase as a grid, where each garment has a specific place. In practice, this involves selecting a limited number of items, generally divided into categories: tops, bottoms, and extra layers like jackets or shirts. These items are then arranged so they can be combined into rows, like in a puzzle grid.

@cloverade_ As a chronic overpacker, I'm challenging myself to bring JUST ENOUGH for my upcoming 2-week trip—so the Sudoku Packing Method is literally coming in clutchhh 😭 Have you tried this packing hack before? Lmk your thoughts! #capsulewardrobe #traveloutfits #outfitideas #whattopack #fashionhacks ♬ Sunny Spring Morn - DailyJoy

Create multiple outfits with just a few pieces

The main advantage of this method lies in its ability to maximize combinations. Each garment is chosen to coordinate with the others, allowing you to create multiple looks from a limited number of pieces. By varying the combinations—horizontally, vertically, or even by overlapping the elements—it becomes possible to create numerous outfits without packing a lot of clothes.

Travel lighter and more efficiently

By limiting the number of items while optimizing their use, the "Sudoku" trick significantly reduces luggage volume. It also addresses a common problem: packing clothes that will ultimately never be worn. Here, each item has been designed for use, simplifying choices once you arrive at your destination.

An organization that saves time

Beyond saving space, this method simplifies daily life while traveling. Since outfits are already planned, getting dressed becomes much easier and less hesitant. This approach also helps avoid risky combinations, as all the outfits have been considered in advance.

A trend driven by social media

The “Sudoku” trick is part of a wave of content dedicated to optimizing luggage. Shared on social media, it appeals to people with its simplicity and effectiveness. It responds to a growing desire to travel more practically, while maintaining a polished look.

By applying a Sudoku-inspired logic, this method transforms packing into an optimization exercise. The result: fewer clothes, but more possibilities, for traveling light without compromising on style.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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