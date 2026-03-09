Out of 18,600 dogs, he won one of the most prestigious canine competitions.

Every year, the Crufts dog show brings together the elite of the canine world. This year, 2026, one dog stood out among more than 18,600 participants to win the highly coveted title of "Best in Show." In Birmingham, UK, this victory recognizes years of breeding, training, and preparation for the dogs and their owners who come from all over the world.

Crufts, the world's largest dog show

Organized by the Kennel Club, the Crufts show is considered one of the most prestigious events in the canine world. Created in 1891 by Charles Cruft, it now takes place every year at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham and attracts tens of thousands of visitors.

For four days, thousands of dogs of all breeds participate in various competitions: breed judging, agility demonstrations, obedience trials, and even choreographed shows with their owners. The event has become a must-attend for breeders, industry professionals, and dog lovers.

The 2026 edition was no exception. More than 18,600 dogs from the United Kingdom and numerous other countries competed in the various categories, with a record number of international participants. At the end of these competitions, only one dog can claim the ultimate title: "Best in Show," which designates the best dog of the entire competition.

Bruin, crowned "best dog of the competition"

This year, 2026, the grand winner is Bruin, a four-year-old Clumber Spaniel. The dog, belonging to breeder and presenter Lee Cox, was chosen by the judges to represent "the best dog of the show 2026".

To achieve this distinction, Bruin first won his group category before competing against the other winners in the final. The title of "Best in Show" is awarded after careful evaluation by specialized judges, who analyze several criteria, including:

health and physical fitness

structure and morphology

the quality of the movements

the dog's temperament

According to his owner, Bruin is "a dog of a lifetime," capable of remaining both calm and focused during presentations before the judges. His victory was met with enthusiastic applause when the result was announced.

An important victory for a rare breed

Beyond his individual performance, Bruin's victory also draws attention to his breed. The Clumber Spaniel is considered a vulnerable British breed by the Kennel Club, with fewer than 300 puppies registered each year. This type of recognition at an international event can help raise awareness of these less common breeds.

In the final, Bruin competed against the winners of the various groups in the competition, including a Welsh Corgi, a Tibetan Mastiff, and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Meghan, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, earned the title of "Reserve Best in Show," which corresponds to second place in the final ranking.

An event that "celebrates the bond between humans and dogs"

Beyond the competition, Crufts presents itself as "a celebration of the bond between dogs and the people who raise or train them." The program also includes activities for the public: agility demonstrations, educational shows, and competitions for young enthusiasts. Each year, the event attracts tens of thousands of visitors and enjoys extensive media coverage in the UK.

Some animal welfare organizations, both in France and abroad, continue to speak out. They emphasize that dogs—and animals in general—should not be considered breeding products or "show animals" bred, trained, or created solely to win prizes and awards. For these organizations, these competitions regularly reignite the debate about the place of animals in society and the breeding practices encouraged by such events.

Facing over 18,600 competitors from numerous countries, Bruin emerged victorious, crowned "Best Dog of the 2026 Crufts." This win marks not only a significant moment for his owner but also for the visibility of the Clumber Spaniel, a still relatively rare breed.