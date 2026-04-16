2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for women's hairstyles. New hair trends blend seventies references, graphic modernity, and structured yet vibrant cuts.

From bold short cuts to flowing lengths, including fringes and mid-length styles, the selection is remarkably diverse. Every texture and every body type finds its perfect match this year.

We've decoded for you the new women's hairstyles for 2026 that really deserve your attention.

The square and its many variations, still at the top in 2026

The bob remains the dominant haircut of 2026 , popular in all its variations. Its versatility explains this enduring enthusiasm: it adapts to every personality, every face shape, every hair texture.

The ultra-sharp , blunt bob, also known as the straight bob , stops at jaw level. Its minimalist and graphic look appeals to those who embrace a bold style.

The mid-length bob reassures those who are still hesitant to cut their hair, while the soft, slightly layered and textured bob offers a very natural tousled effect.

As for the lob, the luxurious, glossy lob that stops at the shoulders offers a sophisticated , sleek finish. The textured lob, more dynamic, adds dimension and movement. The asymmetrical lob frames the face with character.

The Tousled Lob , slightly unstructured, is particularly recommended for fine and flat hair .

On straight hair, a structured bob instantly adds chic. On wavy or curly hair, the hairdresser uses subtle layering to avoid a pyramid effect .

In 2026, we embrace the movement, we leave the tips slightly turned up with a little flip, and we abandon overly rigid finishes.

The short haircuts that are trending this year

Several short haircuts are making their mark in 2026 with a real sense of style. The mini shag is emerging as the big winner, according to numerous specialist sources.

This modern version of the 70s shag, popularized by Jane Fonda and Rita Hayworth, features light layers on top and tapered ends for a rock but controlled look.

It works on fine hair as well as thick hair , adapts to all face shapes, and is easily styled with a texturizing spray or a light mousse applied to damp hair.

Women over 50 particularly appreciate it: it adds volume and visually lifts the face .

The bixie, a bold cross between a pixie and a bob, confirms its status. Longer on top and tapered at the edges, it structures the face without harshening it. The sharp bob, meanwhile, captivates with its precise lines, often worn with a side part.

The Bowl cut is back with an edgy 90s-inspired twist, notably worn by Charlize Theron and Zendaya.

The fringe, the detail that transforms any haircut

Bangs are emerging this year as the must-have hair accessory of 2026. They refresh a hairstyle without changing everything, making them an option that is both economical and spectacular.

The seventies-style curtain fringe , slightly parted in the center, follows the natural movement of the hair. It frames the eyes without closing off the face, blends well with regrowth, and works with many haircuts.

Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence are the undisputed icons of this look. For styling, a round brush or air drying with texturizing spray is all you need.

The Birkin fringe , long and tapered, grazes the eyebrows for an effortless , very French effect, directly associated with Jane Birkin.

, long and tapered, grazes the eyebrows for an , very French effect, directly associated with Jane Birkin. The long, dense fringe , neither micro nor too tapered, frames the eyes and structures the face, whether on a bob or longer hair.

Flowing lengths and mid-length cuts, effortless elegance

Straight lengths signal the return of minimalist hair in 2026. The lines are clean, the ends are blunt, often without layers. This precision enhances the hair's shine and highlights the color: deep browns, glossy blacks, vanilla or sandy blondes.

These cuts work ideally on straight or slightly wavy hair, but require regular touch-ups at the hairdresser.

Long layers are emerging as the most desirable long hairstyle of the year. Strands of varying lengths add movement and lightness, even without a perfect blow-dry.

The quiet luxury hair , inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Amal Clooney, offers a simplified, chic and airy signature long layered cut.

Shoulder-length or just above the collarbones remains very popular in salons.

It frames the features gently, provides structure without weighing down, and is suitable for both updos and natural waves .

The side parting and the stylish details make all the difference

The side parting is making one of the most noticeable comebacks of 2026. Long considered outdated, it returns deeper, more pronounced, bringing instant volume and sophistication.

Kirsten Dunst is its natural ambassador. It works on almost all cuts.

The Butterfly Effect also deserves attention. Its strands and layers frame the face like butterfly wings, maintaining length while adding volume without weighing down the ends.

It refines features, softens the angles of a square face, and adds dimension to a round face. It's also an ideal transitional cut for moving away from a bob or letting your hair grow out.

The soft wolf cut, a gentler version with blended layers, restores movement to limp hair.

The Christy Cut , inspired by Christy Turlington and 90s models, offers a versatile mid-length cut worn straight, wavy or tied up.

How to choose the trendy haircut that's right for you

Choosing your haircut requires consideration of three main areas. First, lifestyle : little time in the morning?

The Butterfly Effect or the soft bob are a must-have. Do you like to style your hair with a curling iron or a straightener? Straight lengths and the Christy Cut offer more styling possibilities.

The natural texture of the hair then guides the choice. For straight hair, a sharp bob and straight lengths are ideal. For wavy hair, the Butterfly Effect or a layered bob reveals natural movement.

For curly hair, a flat bob with curtain bangs works beautifully. For fine, flat hair, a tousled lob, mini shag, or baby bob adds volume and dynamism.

Analyzing facial features complements this approach. Seventies-style bangs soften a wide forehead and frame oval or oblong faces. The butterfly effect adds definition to a round face. A soft bixie cut suits angular faces.

Discuss with your hairdresser to create a personalized version , adapted to your face, texture and personality rather than copying a trend exactly.

2. Plan for regular maintenance , especially for textured cuts which require frequent touch-ups to maintain the gradient and movement.