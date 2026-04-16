Short and medium-length haircuts are emerging as the major beauty trend of 2026. Gone are the days when cutting your hair short was a radical choice. Today, short hairstyles are defined by their precision, clean lines, and natural elegance.

It keeps pace with modern life without sacrificing style. A great hair trend that we'll explore together.

Why will structured cuts dominate in 2026?

Hairstyles are evolving towards cleaner lines and more controlled volume . By 2025, the classic bob reigned supreme.

This year, the variations become more ethereal, less disciplined, with precise movement and a bold texture . Mirror-like shine is emerging as a signature of the moment.

Women are looking for haircuts that flatter their face while remaining easy to manage. This is precisely what well-constructed haircuts allow: several different styling options from a single base .

A precisely planned cut significantly reduces daily effort.

The concept of quiet luxury hair perfectly reflects this aspiration.

He advocates sophisticated minimalism , a simplified yet chic hairstyle, far removed from excess. According to renowned hairstylist Sam McKnight, bob haircuts remain very clean, but never stiff.

That's the whole subtlety of the 2026 trend: structuring without rigidifying, refining without over-stylizing.

The layered bob, the must-have haircut of 2026

Mentioned in numerous professional sources, the layered bucket hat is emerging as the big favorite of the season .

Popularized in the mid-2000s by Victoria Beckham, it returns today in an updated version, notably worn by Lily Collins, Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett.

Its construction is based on a simple and effective principle: shorter lengths at the back that gradually lengthen towards the front , creating an inverted effect that is both graphic and sensual.

Generally cut to jaw height, it delicately frames the face while adding character.

Its greatest strength? It suits all hair textures and face shapes. For fine to medium hair , the inverted shape creates an immediate impression of density.

For thick hair, a subtle layering within the cut avoids the triangular effect. Invisible layers then add bounce and lightness without compromising the structure. Flattering, structured, and easy to style , this cut offers a polished look with no apparent effort.

Other trendy short haircuts to adopt this season

Beyond the layered bob, other cuts deserve our full attention. Each one adapts to different face shapes and textures, making them particularly accessible.

The pixie cut captivates with its sophisticated, Parisian appeal. Its origins date back to the 1920s with Josephine Baker, before experiencing a resurgence in the 1990s thanks to Halle Berry and Winona Ryder.

A symbol of independence, it gently reveals the nape of the neck and rejuvenates the features. More versatile than it seems , it can be worn ultra-short, with long bangs, or in a wavy style. It requires regular trimming to maintain its essence.

The sculpted bob , adopted by Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, is back with a clean, assertive line. A slight asymmetry accentuates the way the head is held, while a carefully styled blow-dry reveals a luminous, mirror-like effect .

The textured short cut, on the other hand, appeals with its chic, tousled effect: several possible hairstyles from a single base, ideal for active women with strong personalities.

Fringes and colors: the details that make all the difference

Bangs play a key role in 2026 hair trends. Here are the most requested styles in salons:

The sculpted curtain fringe : Dakota Johnson's signature, it frames the face, softens features and modernizes the cut with accessible maintenance.

: Dakota Johnson's signature, it frames the face, softens features and modernizes the cut with accessible maintenance. The graphic straight fringe : adds character while retaining softness, with a precise structure for a modern look.

: adds character while retaining softness, with a precise structure for a modern look. The baby bang : shorter than the classics, it stops above the eyebrows and extends towards the temples to frame the face without hardening it.

As for hair color, subtle and natural shades dominate . Warm chestnut and honey blonde remain particularly recommended with a layered bob.

Khaki bronde, this ashy blonde-brown shade, is a must-have for spring/summer. The AirTouch technique creates a very subtle blend, with a seamless transition.

With such a bold cut, a discreet colouring preserves the natural elegance of the whole.

How to style and maintain a short haircut on a daily basis?

For a layered bob, daily styling follows a simple routine. Prepare the hair with a light styling mousse or a moisturizing cream for curly textures.

A blow-dry using a large round heated brush adds volume and naturally positions the ends inwards.

Smooth the nape of the neck with your fingers, then finish with a few sprays of shine spray for a perfect mirror finish.

Trendy finishes vary depending on the occasion. The sleek wet look is a must for evenings, ghost waves are back for summer with their almost invisible undulations, and the American-style blow-dry of the 80s combines volume and absolute shine.

In terms of maintenance, short haircuts require a refresh every 4 to 6 weeks to maintain their shape. The recommended products are lightweight to preserve texture and volume.

A good, well-constructed cutting base greatly simplifies everyday tasks.

Which short haircut should you choose based on your face shape and hair texture?

Before making any choices, a morpho-facial analysis and an assessment of the natural texture remain essential. They allow us to define the ideal length and construct the cut with precision, for a truly personalized result.

The layered bob suits all face shapes and hair textures. The fringed lob frames the face softly and falls between a short bob and long hair.

The short bob with a graphic straight fringe is particularly suitable for oval to oblong faces.

The textured short cut excels on thick hair, while the curly crop enhances the natural curly texture with a suitable moisturizing routine.

A well-structured short haircut, tailored to the face, brings freshness and modernity. Far from aging, it often reveals a brighter and more assertive version of each personality.