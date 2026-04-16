The short haircut is emerging as one of the strongest hair trends of 2025. It can be seen on red carpets, catwalks and social media, worn with an admiration-inspiring confidence.

Icons like Twiggy in the 60s, Linda Evangelista in the 90s, or Emma Stone today, have each contributed to anchoring short hair in the pantheon of feminine style.

What's striking is the extraordinary diversity of this trend: it suits all body types, all textures, and all hair colors. We've compiled a list of the key cuts, hairstyle ideas, and essential tips to help you make the most of this look every day.

The must-have short haircuts to adopt in 2025

Each season brings its share of renewal, and 2025 is no exception. The pixie cut , brought back into fashion notably by Emma Stone at the Golden Globes, is appealing thanks to its rounded shape and subtle layering that enhances facial features.

The soft crop cut , adopted by Iris Law , is directly inspired by the 90s with its tapered ends on different lengths for a natural and undemanding effect.

This playful, airy, and slightly retro cut adds volume and texture to fine hair. It suits all hair colors, from blonde to red, including chestnut brown.

The cub cut , meanwhile, blends shag, mullet, and bob elements in a bold grunge style associated with Jenna Ortega . The short mullet , popularized by Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish , flatters all face shapes thanks to its carefully crafted layers.

The updated bowl cut , with its unstructured layers, is particularly flattering for round or oval faces. The micro-bob , ultra-short and timeless, draws inspiration from Audrey Hepburn 's style.

Finally, the boyish cut , minimalist and shaved at the nape of the neck, offers a deconstructed or classic look depending on the preference. Each option suits a different personality.

Trendy hairstyle ideas to enhance short hair

Having short hair doesn't mean lacking styling options. On the contrary, it allows for complete creative expression. An off-center part adorned with a tied ribbon adds an instant romantic touch.

The 1960s-style high half-updo, with its ends turned outwards, creates a particularly elegant vintage blow-dry effect .

The sleek bob with graphic pins arranged symmetrically around the face gives a sophisticated look.

For naturally curly hair , the half-up , deliberately tousled and soft style frames the face with two loose strands.

Frontal mini-braids, on the other hand, add a delicate and very trendy touch.

The deeply off-center parting for a flawlessly sleek effect is directly inspired by the red carpet. The voluminous half-updo with a teased clip at the root creates a chic, undone look, perfect for growing out hair.

Accessories like ribbons, oversized hair clips, and decorative barrettes play a crucial role. They transform a hairstyle in seconds.

The advantages and limitations of short haircuts for women

The short haircut offers undeniable stylistic advantages. It visually lengthens the silhouette and neck, rejuvenates the overall look, and highlights the face. It exudes an indefinable allure, that certain je ne sais quoi that women who wear it possess with such naturalness.

However, some situations warrant careful consideration before taking the plunge. Being very tall combined with significant excess weight can create a less harmonious proportion.

Protruding ears, a desire to conceal certain facial features, or a gait perceived as masculine without a desire to feminize the overall look are all points to discuss with your hairdresser.

These elements are not absolute prohibitions, but parameters to consider when choosing the short haircut version best suited to one's morphology and personal style.

The many variations of short haircuts spotted on the catwalks

Fashion runways are brimming with inspiration. In 2025, according to data from major international fashion shows, more than 25 variations of short haircuts were seen on the catwalks.

This richness proves that the short format is anything but uniform.

Structured cuts: graphic cut, asymmetrical cut, inverted cut, short bowl cut, micro-bob, ultra-smooth cut

graphic cut, asymmetrical cut, inverted cut, short bowl cut, micro-bob, ultra-smooth cut Textured cuts: wild cut, curly cut, layered cut, airy cut, unstructured cut, tousled cut

wild cut, curly cut, layered cut, airy cut, unstructured cut, tousled cut Colored cuts: platinum blonde, root effect, pastel, braided cut, cut with bangs

platinum blonde, root effect, pastel, braided cut, cut with bangs Distinctive haircuts: rock cut, retro cut, boyish cut, glamorous cut, dynamic cut

There is bound to be a version that suits every personality, regardless of the texture or natural color of the hair.

Essential tips for feminizing and enhancing a short haircut

The femininity of a short haircut is built on several fronts. In terms of color, daring to go platinum blonde, a subtle red, balayage or luminous highlights radically transforms the look.

Intense black can harden features: it's better to opt for touches of color that soften the cut.

Clothing plays an equally important role. Flowing dresses, skirts, silky fabrics and carefully designed necklines enhance the natural elegance revealed by the cut.

The eyebrow line becomes paramount: the face is more exposed, and the eyebrows frame it precisely, even without makeup.

Makeup sculpts the face: defined cheekbones, emphasized eyes, enhanced lips. Gestures and posture complete the picture. Lifting the chin, tilting the gaze, and working on the fluidity of movements amplify the overall look.

Women's accessories — earrings, necklaces — should remain consistent with personality and chosen clothing style.

Recommended hair products for taking care of short hair

Proper hair care makes all the difference. To nourish fine hair before washing, a pre-wash oil provides a solid base. A specific balm for curls hydrates and defines waves without weighing them down.

An anti-frizz oil with heat protection protects during daily styling.

A texturizing detangling balm adds volume and makes styling easier. A repairing night cream regenerates short hair weakened by repeated coloring or blow-drying.

A moisturizing shampoo and conditioner duo forms the basis of any well-thought-out ritual.

To maintain the shape of a layered or highly styled cut, a visit to the hairdresser every four to six weeks is still recommended.

A texturizing spray or a light finishing product is enough to style short hair on a daily basis, without stiffening or weighing it down.