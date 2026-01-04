Thousands of "5-star" reviews for this best-selling perfume in the world

In a market saturated with new products, some perfumes manage to transcend the fad and become a lasting part of people's daily lives. This is the case with Good Girl, the stiletto-shaped perfume by Carolina Herrera, which has become a staple in perfumeries and on beauty websites, where it has garnered thousands of 5-star reviews and the flattering nickname of "the world's most popular perfume".

A stiletto heel bottle that has become a cult classic

It's impossible to mistake it: Good Girl is instantly recognizable by its stiletto-heeled bottle, lacquered midnight blue, displayed like a decorative object on a dressing table. More than just a container, this design is conceived as a symbol that is both glamorous and instantly Instagrammable, which largely contributes to its success.

A floral and gourmand olfactory signature

While the bottle intrigues, it's the scent that wins you over. Good Girl blends notes of jasmine and white flowers with warmer accords of cocoa, tonka bean, coffee, and almond. The result: a fragrance that is sophisticated, enveloping, and subtly gourmand, nuanced enough to be worn both day and night, from the office to a dinner party.

Thousands of 5-star reviews online

On major beauty platforms and perfume websites, Good Girl is accumulating rave reviews, with an impressive number of 5/5 ratings. Users particularly praise its staying power on the skin, its sillage which is present without being overpowering, and its "compliment-inducing perfume" quality which you are often asked to name.

A range that is expanding to appeal to even more

Given its success, Carolina Herrera has developed several versions of the Good Girl fragrance (more floral, fresher, or more intense) to suit every taste. The original version remains a sure bet for a gift or for creating an instantly recognizable signature scent, a blend of chic and dramatic.

Between its iconic bottle, its perfectly balanced floral and gourmand composition and the almost unanimous enthusiasm of consumers, Good Girl has managed to establish itself far beyond a simple trend.