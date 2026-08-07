Glitter on tattoos: this surprising beauty trend is taking social media by storm.

Long relegated to party accessories, special occasions, and festival looks, glitter is now the symbol of summer. It takes the form of a tortoise shell at the hem of a skirt or a monoi flower on a collarbone. More unusually, people with permanent tattoos sprinkle glitter over their original ink to amplify its whimsical power.

Adding glitter to your tattoos is the new trend.

Glitter is no longer an exceptional accessory. These small, barely used pots, bearing only a few brushstrokes and showing signs of infrequent use, are now a staple in everyday beauty routines. No need to wait for a grand party under disco balls or a social event to indulge in the pleasure of this shimmering powder. This iconic cosmetic product of the 2000s, which looks like it came straight from a Winx doll's makeup bag, is enjoying a second wave of popularity.

While the legendary Zara Larsson, high priestess of retro-fantasy aesthetics, tames them on her body using stencils and fixes them to her skin like ephemeral drawings, others use them to enhance their permanent tattoos. A brilliant idea suggested by content creator @paytons.makeup. Over the years, the inks lose intensity and resemble sketches more than well-defined works of art. Naturally, they too are subject to the ravages of time.

When applied to the skin, glitter revives the vibrancy of tattoos that have become illegible, like magic dust. The influencer, who also works for a well-known beauty brand, demonstrates the process, carefully detailing each step and referencing each product. First, she applies a setting stick to help the glitter adhere. Then, she gets down to business with a palette of iridescent glitter. She uses a sort of manual coloring technique with her fingers, changing shades for each part of the tattoo.

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An original way to bring faded tattoos back to life

While glitter transforms into sparkling tattoos and readily replaces traditional jewelry, it can also be used to fill in or enhance an existing tattoo. Professionals say that after one to three years, a tattoo can fade or whiten. Glitter, applied like felt-tip pens on a monochrome coloring sheet, then acts like a revitalizing potion, reviving tired tattoos.

In the inspirational video, which serves as an excellent template for at-home replication, the main character fills the "empty" areas of her black and white tattoos with different shades to add dynamism and depth. After this subtle beauty touch, her minimalist tattoos instantly take on a more girly and whimsical dimension. Ultimately, glitter is to aesthetics what pepper is to cooking: an extra dose of character and zest.

On social media, this new way of decorating tattoos is part of a broader trend: personalization. Bodies are becoming creative canvases where every detail counts. A tattoo is no longer fixed in its initial form; it evolves according to desires, seasons, and moods. A few metallic flecks on a flower, a holographic touch on a fine line, or a color gradient on an old design are enough to give it a second life.

Sequins, the essential element of summer

Glitter, once naively considered fairy dust in our youth, no longer needs a special excuse to justify its presence. It extends far beyond the outlines of tattoos and defies the strict rules of the "clean girl" aesthetic. It's added to lip gloss for a more radiant finish, creates highlights around the eyes, and is liberally applied to sun-kissed skin. Glitter is like a pretty spell women cast on themselves to boost their self-esteem and feel beautiful in the mirror.

Metallic finishes, reflective pigments, and shimmering effects are taking over makeup palettes, accessories, and now even body art. Skin becomes a moving canvas, capable of catching the light and telling a different story with every movement. Thanks to these enhanced makeup products, the ordinary is given the extra prefix.

Glitter is no longer synonymous with excess or extravagance: it illustrates a return to a more expressive and less standardized beauty.