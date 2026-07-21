These steps can help the fragrance last all day

Perfume is a personal pleasure, but it's by no means an obligation. Whatever your gender or age, you're free to wear it… or not. If you do enjoy applying it, however, a few simple steps can make all the difference in enjoying your favorite fragrance from morning till night.

Well-hydrated skin, the best ally of perfume

You may have already noticed that perfume fades more quickly on dry skin. This is normal: well-hydrated skin retains fragrance notes better. Before applying perfume, use an unscented moisturizer or a body lotion that matches your fragrance if the brand offers one. This step creates a base that helps the scent last longer without disrupting its balance.

Focus on pulse points

Not all areas of the body diffuse fragrance in the same way. Areas where body heat is higher allow the notes to unfold gradually throughout the day. Therefore, focus on the wrists, neck, behind the ears, inside of the elbows, or behind the knees. There's no need for multiple sprays: a few well-chosen spots are enough to enjoy a pleasant fragrance trail.

Forget the reflex of rubbing your wrists

It's an almost automatic gesture, but it's best to avoid it. After spraying your perfume, don't rub your wrists together. This movement can alter the fragrance molecules and change how it develops on the skin. The most effective way is to let the perfume dry naturally, without touching it.

Clothing can prolong the wake

Fabrics tend to retain odors longer than skin. A light spritz on clothing can therefore help your perfume last throughout the day. However, be careful with delicate or very light-colored fabrics, which may stain.

A well-preserved bottle remains more effective.

The way you store your perfume also influences its quality over time. Heat, humidity, and exposure to light can alter its composition. Ideally, the bottle should be kept in a dry, temperate place away from direct sunlight. Contrary to popular belief, the bathroom is generally not the best place due to temperature and humidity fluctuations.

Concentration also makes a difference

If you're looking for a fragrance that lasts for several hours, check its concentration before buying. An eau de parfum contains more fragrance essences than an eau de toilette, which generally allows it to last longer on the skin. Of course, longevity also depends on the perfume's composition and your skin type, but this criterion remains a good indicator for choosing a more persistent fragrance.

By combining well-hydrated skin, application to the right points, and a few simple habits, it's possible to naturally prolong the wear of your perfume. This allows you to enjoy your favorite scent longer, if you like wearing perfume, while keeping in mind that perfume remains, above all, a personal choice, regardless of gender or age.