Each year, the beauty market holds surprises for us, and gift sets remain one of the most dynamic segments.

According to a 2023 NPD Group study , sales of beauty kits increased by 12% in Europe, driven by the diversification of ranges and the rise of personalized gifts.

A figure that says a lot about our collective appetite for these carefully packaged little screens of generosity.

Finding the right women's beauty kit means navigating dozens of brands, formats, budgets, and profiles. Who's giving it? For what occasion? For what skin type or routine?

These are all questions that we will answer together, with concrete recommendations adapted to all body types, all styles and all desires.

Why giving a beauty gift set remains a safe bet

The beauty gift set has lost none of its prestige. It offers several advantages: it is visually appealing, practical to give as a gift, and it often allows you to discover a brand or product that you wouldn't have dared to try on your own.

For the person receiving it, it is also an invitation to take care of themselves, to allow themselves a moment just for themselves.

Christmas, birthdays , Mother's Day, Valentine's Day... there are always plenty of occasions to slip a beautiful feminine beauty set into a gift.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a large budget to give a quality gift. Prices range from small sets under €20 to premium sets exceeding €150.

What we particularly appreciate about current gift sets is their ability to adapt to a variety of profiles.

A wide variety of textures, shades and inclusive formats can now be found in the collections, allowing us to choose without having to compromise.

The different types of beauty kits for women

Before diving into the recommendations, let's take a look at the main categories available on the market. There are as many gift sets as there are needs, and understanding the different types will help you make an informed choice.

Face and body care sets

These are probably the most versatile. They include moisturizing treatments, serums, nourishing creams and sometimes precious oils.

Brands like L'Occitane en Provence , Nuxe or Caudalie offer well-thought-out sets each season, with travel sizes or limited editions in elegant packaging.

These kits are suitable for everyone, regardless of skin type. Current formulas incorporate adaptable active ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid for all skin types or shea butter for skin requiring extra nourishment.

This type of skincare set is very suitable as a first gift, without taking any risks.

For women who prefer natural or organic formulas, sets like those from Weleda or Melvita offer serious alternatives, with certified ingredients and stated environmental commitments.

Complete makeup sets

A well-designed women's makeup kit can completely transform a routine. It typically includes eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, mascaras, and blushes.

Brands like Urban Decay , Too Faced , and Charlotte Tilbury distinguish themselves each year-end with highly anticipated collector's editions.

What we are noticing in recent launches is a better consideration of diverse skin tones .

The shade ranges are wider, foundations are offered in several shades, and contouring products are adapted to different facial structures. A welcome evolution that makes these kits truly inclusive.

For more modest budgets, mass-market brands like NYX Professional Makeup or elf Cosmetics offer complete sets for less than 40 euros, without sacrificing pigment quality or staying power.

Perfume and body gift sets

Perfume remains one of the most popular beauty gifts. Major brands like Chanel , Dior , Yves Saint Laurent , and Lancôme offer their iconic fragrances in gift sets, accompanied by matching lotions or shower gels.

These olfactory sets allow you to discover the world of perfumery without committing to a large bottle.

There are also niche gift sets for those who prefer more exclusive perfumery. Brands like Diptyque , Maison Margiela Replica , and Atelier Cologne offer highly sought-after discovery sizes.

This allows you to test several fragrances before finding your signature scent.

Hair care and hair kits

Often underestimated, hair care sets are experiencing a notable resurgence in popularity. Brands like Kérastase , Christophe Robin , and Olaplex offer complete sets including shampoo, mask, and serum.

These kits meet specific needs: colored, curly, damaged or fine hair.

For naturally curly or frizzy hair, brands like Shea Moisture or Pattern Beauty — founded by actress Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019 — offer specifically formulated solutions.

These gift sets represent a particularly thoughtful present for women who have a unique hair texture.

How to choose the right beauty kit according to your budget

Budget often influences purchasing decisions, but it shouldn't be the only factor. We offer a price range guide to help you make your selection.

Under 30 euros: small price, big impact

You can absolutely give a gift without breaking the bank . For under 30 euros, there are tons of basic skincare sets, mini makeup kits, or moisturizing duos.

Major retail brands — Garnier , Nivea , L'Oréal Paris — systematically offer special editions according to the seasons.

Beauty retailers like Kiko Milano or Sephora Collection also offer small, carefully presented gift sets in elegant boxes. The packaging is part of the appeal, and in this price range, the effort is evident.

These kits are ideal for team gifts, prize draws, or spontaneous gestures between friends.

For women who love natural beauty rituals, sets including plant oils, lip balms or sheet masks can also be found within this budget.

The key is to look at the composition and consistency of the products offered.

Between 30 and 80 euros: the perfect balance of quality

This price range offers the best value for money. Here, we're talking about semi-luxury beauty sets with more sophisticated formulas, elegant packaging, and more carefully curated product combinations.

Facial care sets from Vichy or La Roche-Posay are often found there, as are some makeup sets from NARS or MAC .

Within this price range, you can also find affordable professional hair care sets , or perfume gift sets with miniatures and matching treatments.

These sets generally make very nice gifts for important birthdays or the holiday season. They can be purchased both in perfume shops and on specialized online platforms.

We recommend checking if the brand offers inclusive versions of its shades or formats.

Some recent collections incorporate wider shades and capacities adapted to different daily uses, which greatly enriches the practical value of the set.

Over 80 euros: the premium beauty experience

Above 80 euros, we enter the realm of high-end beauty gifts . The big names in cosmetics and perfumery then offer their best sets: La Mer , Sisley , Clé de Peau or Guerlain gift sets.

These sets often include iconic products in full size, accompanied by accessories or limited editions.

The care, packaging, and unboxing experience are meticulously planned. These sets are for those who appreciate everyday luxury, or for those to whom you want to convey something meaningful.

Note that some premium brands now offer specific ranges for different skin types and profiles, making these experiences truly personalized .

For lovers of high-tech beauty treatments, kits including beauty devices — such as small massage devices or quality gua sha tools — are also found in this price range.

The investment is more substantial, but the pleasure of using it is spread over time.

Current trends in women's beauty gift sets

The beauty industry is evolving rapidly, and gift sets are keeping pace with these changes. Here are the most significant developments we've observed in recent launches.

The rise of "clean beauty"

Consumers are paying increasing attention to formulas. Clean beauty kits — free from endocrine disruptors, harsh sulfates, and silicones — now represent a significant share of the market.

Pioneering brands like Ilia Beauty , RMS Beauty or Ere Perez offer coherent sets, with products that live up to their promises.

This trend responds to a real demand: wanting to take care of oneself without compromising one's health or the environment.

Certifications like Cosmos Organic or ECOCERT provide an additional guarantee that many people now look for when making a purchase.

The rise of customizable gift sets

One of the most interesting innovations of recent years is the possibility of composing your own box .

Retailers like Sephora or certain specialized online stores allow you to select each product, add a personalized message and choose the packaging.

This format perfectly meets the desire for a tailor-made gift.

In terms of sizes and formats, this customization is a considerable advantage. You can choose products tailored to a specific profile, rather than settling for a generic set.

It's a way of showing that you've thought about the person, their real needs, and their preferences.

Sustainable and eco-responsible beauty

Packaging is also evolving. Many brands are now adopting recyclable boxes, refillable bottles, or bio-based materials.

The environmental impact of the gift set is a purchasing criterion for a growing number of consumers. Zero-waste or refillable sets are appearing at Lush , The Body Shop , and Aesop .

This isn't just a passing fad; it's a profound transformation of the industry. Offering an eco-friendly beauty box is also about conveying values.

And more and more women are sensitive to this, regardless of their age group or lifestyle.

Our practical tips for choosing the right women's beauty kit

Before finalizing your purchase, a few simple steps can make all the difference between a beautiful gift that is well received and a set that will remain in a drawer.

Knowing the person's preferences

That's the first question to ask. Does the person prefer makeup or skincare? Do they like floral or woody perfumes? Do they use natural or conventional products?

The more targeted the choice, the more effective the gift. A quick glance in their bathroom or a discreet question to those close to them can be enough.

For women with well-established routines, it's best to opt for products that complement what they already use. Duplicating a favorite product or adding an extra step to their daily ritual will always be appreciated.

Check the composition and compatibility

A gift set can be visually stunning but contain incompatible products. For example, a vitamin C serum and a retinol product in the same set require some expertise to use correctly.

Make sure that the products in the box form a consistent routine.

For sensitive skin, check that the kit does not contain common allergens such as irritating essential oils or certain preservatives.

Dermatological kits — such as those from Avène or Bioderma — are often safer for this skin type.

Anticipating the key moments of the year

Limited edition gift sets sell out quickly. For Christmas, the best items are often out of stock by mid-November. Ordering early ensures a good selection and avoids disappointment.

Similarly, for Mother's Day in May or birthdays, it's best to plan ahead by a few weeks.

Platforms like Sephora , Nocibé , Marionnaud , or the brands' own websites often offer availability alerts or pre-orders. Sign up for their newsletters so you don't miss out on anticipated releases.

Beauty gift set ideas for every type of woman

Finally, here are some concrete suggestions based on profiles, to help you refine your selection without getting lost in a plethora of offers.

For the minimalist woman , a 3-step facial care set—cleanser, serum, cream—from The Ordinary or CeraVe is perfect. Effective, free of unnecessary extras, and truly useful every day.

For the makeup enthusiast , a collector's edition eyeshadow palette paired with a mascara/liner duo from Urban Decay or Charlotte Tilbury will be a hit. These brands' limited-edition holiday releases are always beautifully curated.

For the woman who prioritizes overall well-being , a kit combining body and bath care — bath bomb, body lotion, dry oil — from Rituals or L'Occitane invites a true moment of relaxation.

These sets are appreciated for their immediate cocooning effect.

For a young woman discovering skincare , a starter kit with miniature sizes—moisturizer, cleansing gel, mask—is ideal. It allows her to try things out without commitment and refine her preferences over time.

Brands like Embryolisse or Bioderma offer this type of affordable and effective set.

For the woman who embraces her uniqueness — and there are many who want products that truly reflect who they are — gift sets from brands committed to representation and inclusivity, such as Rihanna 's Fenty Beauty or Lady Gaga 's Haus Labs , send a strong message.

These collections celebrate beauty in all its diversity.

Finding the perfect beauty set is also a matter of meaning

Beyond the products and prices, giving a women's beauty kit is a way of sending a message: one of self-care, of caring for others, of shared pleasure. The gesture is just as important as the contents of the box.

We live in a time when women are demanding the right to choose themselves, to take care of themselves as they see fit, at their own pace, without having to respond to external demands.

A well-chosen box accompanies this freedom: it offers without imposing, it suggests without dictating. Perhaps that is its greatest quality.

Whether you opt for a discreet and functional set or a spectacular case worthy of the Place Vendôme shop windows, the intention remains the same: to do good. And that, no budget can replace.

Take the time to choose, learn about the options, trust your knowledge of the person — and your gift will always be just right.

The market will continue to evolve, formulas will continue to improve, and brand commitments will continue to strengthen.

We will continue to follow these developments to offer you the best tracks, season after season, with the same high standards and the same shared enjoyment.