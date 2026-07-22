This mistake can weaken the nails without you even realizing it.

Do your nails split, break easily, or seem to grow more slowly? Before blaming a vitamin deficiency or "naturally fragile" nails, there's another possibility to explore. A very common habit, one that many people adopt without thinking, can actually weaken them over time.

The reflex that puts your nails to the test

Semi-permanent nail polish and gel are prized for their long-lasting wear. However, removing them requires a bit more care. When the polish starts to chip, the temptation is strong to peel it off or scrape it with your fingers. Yet, this reflex is far from harmless.

Removing nail polish this way risks taking off a thin layer of the nail surface. As a result, the nail becomes thinner, more sensitive, and more prone to breakage. Repeatedly doing this can weaken it and make it take longer to regain its full strength.

Filing, a detail that changes everything

Removing nail polish isn't the only thing to watch out for. Overly vigorous filing can also weaken nails, especially when applying or removing semi-permanent polish. Very abrasive files or repeated back-and-forth movements can damage keratin, the substance thatmakes up the nail . Over time, this can lead to ridged, split, or brittle nails. Gentle filing, always in the same direction, remains the best way to maintain their strength.

The right method for a smooth removal

Patience is your best ally. To remove semi-permanent nail polish, it's best to use a suitable remover to allow the product to dissolve gradually. This method takes a few extra minutes, but it's much gentler on the natural structure of the nail.

If you have your nails removed at a salon, don't hesitate to ask for a gentle technique, with filing limited to the bare minimum. A careful professional will prioritize the health of your nails while ensuring a clean result.

Give your nails a real break

Like skin or hair, nails also appreciate a break. Alternating periods with and without nail polish can help them regain their full vitality.

To complete this routine, regularly apply a nourishing oil to your nails and cuticles. A varied and balanced diet also contributes to their health. If, despite these precautions, your nails remain very damaged, persistently split, or become painful, it may be helpful to consult a dermatologist.

Strong nails aren't just a matter of nature, but also of habits. By avoiding peeling off your nail polish, opting for gentle filing, and taking the time to nourish your nails, you give them every chance to remain strong and healthy. Sometimes, it's the smallest changes that make the biggest difference.