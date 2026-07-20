Why lipstick doesn't last (and how to fix it)

Lipstick that fades, bleeds, or disappears after a few hours? Don't panic: a few simple tips can transform your beauty routine. Discover how to maximize the staying power of your color while caring for your lips, according to your desires and style.

Pampered lips for better hold

Before even considering color, lip preparation plays a crucial role. Dry, flaky, or dehydrated lips offer a less even surface, which can prevent lipstick from adhering properly. The best approach? Gently exfoliate your lips once or twice a week to remove dead skin, then apply a moisturizing balm. However, allow the balm to absorb for a few minutes before applying lipstick: a texture that is too rich or oily can prevent the color from adhering well.

The secret base of a long-lasting mouth

To prolong the wear of your lipstick, applying a base can make all the difference. A lip pencil in the same shade or a close color allows you to outline your lips and lightly fill them in before applying lipstick. This step creates a first layer of color that helps your makeup stay in place longer. It also minimizes bleeding and helps maintain a polished look throughout the day.

Choose the right texture according to your preferences.

Not all lipsticks offer the same staying power. Matte liquid formulas and long-lasting lipsticks are often the champions of longevity, as they adhere better to the lips. Conversely, creamy or glossy textures generally provide more comfort, a soft feel, and a luminous effect, but can fade more quickly. The choice therefore depends on your priorities: a color that lasts all day or an ultra-comfortable feel that's easy to reapply.

The trick to fixing the color

Want to boost your lipstick's staying power even further? Try the "setting veil" technique. After applying your first coat of color, gently place a tissue over your lips, then lightly pat a thin layer of translucent powder over it. Next, apply a second coat of lipstick. This helps set the pigments and maintain a more intense color for longer.

A lipstick for everyone, according to your desires.

Remember that wearing lipstick is never mandatory. You can choose to wear it, not to wear it, occasionally, or every day: all options are valid. Beauty has no single rule, and everyone can express their personality as they wish. And whatever your skin tone, gender, or style, you absolutely have the right to love lipstick and have fun with colors.

In short, with a few good habits, a little preparation, and the right formula for you, your lipstick can stay vibrant longer. Above all, the most important thing is to feel good about yourself.