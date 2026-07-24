Got a sunburn? Here's the first thing you can do to soothe your skin.

Have you been in the sun a little too long and your skin is starting to redden, feel hot, or tight? Don't panic. While sunburn is a serious burn that should never be taken lightly, a very simple step can quickly bring you real relief. And the sooner you act, the more your skin will thank you.

The right thing to do: refresh the skin immediately

When skin is heated by the sun, the first thing to do is cool it down. A cool shower or applying compresses soaked in cool water can reduce the burning sensation while helping to soothe inflammation. However, it's best to avoid applying ice directly to the skin. Excessive cold can further irritate this already sensitive area. The goal is to cool down gently, without creating a thermal shock.

Hydration, a precious ally

Once your skin has calmed down, it's time to moisturize. Sunburn dries out the epidermis, which is why your skin feels tight. A light moisturizing cream, a soothing gel, or even aloe vera can provide a pleasant feeling of comfort. Opt for fresh, fluid textures rather than very oily products, which tend to trap heat in the skin.

Aloe vera: a promising aid

Aloe vera is among the most popular after-sun treatments. Its effectiveness has been studied by researchers. A scientific review published in the journal Burns analyzed four clinical trials involving 371 patients. The results suggest that topical application of aloe vera could promote faster healing of first- and second-degree burns, including sunburn. However, the researchers emphasize that the data remains limited and that further studies are needed to confirm these benefits.

Actions that promote good recovery

A sunburn doesn't just affect the skin; it can also contribute to dehydration. So remember to drink water regularly to help your body recover. If blisters appear, leave them alone. Popping them increases the risk of infection and can slow healing. Finally, carefully protect the affected areas from the sun until they are fully healed.

In what cases should you consult a doctor?

Most sunburns heal gradually with appropriate care. However, if the burn is extensive, if large blisters appear, or if it is accompanied by fever, chills, or general malaise, it is important to consult a healthcare professional promptly.

A sunburn is always a signal sent by your skin. By quickly adopting the right practices, you promote its comfort and recovery. And to fully enjoy sunny days, the best strategy remains preventing sunburn with appropriate sun protection and sensible sun exposure.