Which face cream should I choose according to my skin type?

Faced with shelves overflowing with creams boasting enticing promises, it's easy to get lost. An effective cream isn't necessarily the trendiest one; it's first and foremost the one that meets your skin's needs. By learning to recognize your skin type and paying attention to its signals, you can find the product that truly suits it.

How to identify your skin type?

Before choosing a cream, take the time to observe your skin. A simple test can help: cleanse your face with a gentle product, apply no other skincare products, and then wait approximately two hours.

If your skin feels tight all over your face, it is probably dry.

If it's shiny all over, it's rather oily.

If only the T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) becomes shiny while the cheeks remain comfortable, you have combination skin.

If your skin remains pleasant without any particular sensation, it is said to be balanced.

Finally, if it reddens easily, stings, or reacts to certain products, it is sensitive. This characteristic can affect all skin types.

Dry skin: opt for nourishing textures

Dry skin needs more than just hydration: it also lacks lipids, essential for maintaining its protective barrier. Rich creams or balms are often the most suitable. Look for ingredients like ceramides, squalane, plant butters, or glycerin, which help maintain skin comfort and limit dehydration. For an even more pleasant result, apply your cream to slightly damp skin.

Oily or combination skin: hydration remains essential

Shiny skin doesn't necessarily need less hydration. On the contrary, when dehydrated, it can produce even more sebum to compensate. The ideal solution is therefore to opt for a lightweight texture, such as a gel-cream or a fluid, with a non-comedogenic formula. Active ingredients like niacinamide can help balance excess sebum, while hyaluronic acid hydrates without leaving a greasy residue. If you have combination skin, feel free to use a lighter cream on your T-zone and a richer texture on your cheeks.

Sensitive skin: keep it simple

When skin is reactive, it's best to avoid using too many ingredients. Short, fragrance-free formulas without drying agents are generally the most suitable. Soothing active ingredients, such as colloidal oatmeal or panthenol, can help maintain skin comfort. And before adding a new cream to your routine, take the time to test it on a small area for a few days.

Listen to your skin first and foremost

Your skin type is an excellent starting point, but it's not set in stone. Seasons, stress, hormonal changes, and even your environment can alter its needs. A cream that works perfectly one day might feel less suitable a few months later. If your skin feels tight, oilier, or uncomfortable despite your routine, don't hesitate to adjust your skincare. Observing how your skin reacts is often the best indicator of whether a cream is truly right for you.

Mistakes to avoid

Changing creams every few weeks is rarely a good idea: give your skin at least a month to get used to a new treatment and assess its effects.

Also avoid accumulating powerful active ingredients unnecessarily, as this can weaken your skin barrier.

Finally, even the best moisturizing cream cannot replace daily sun protection , which is essential to protect the skin from premature aging and the effects of UV rays.

Choosing a face cream isn't about following trends, but about finding the right balance. By identifying your skin type, selecting a suitable texture, and paying attention to its reactions, you'll maximize your chances of giving your skin the care it truly needs. And if persistent redness, acne, or recurring reactions develop, a dermatologist can guide you toward a more appropriate routine.