How to draw fake freckles for a natural result?

Long hidden under makeup, freckles have now become a coveted beauty feature. If this trend appeals to you, a few simple steps can achieve a subtle and believable result. The goal is to create the illusion of freckles naturally left by the sun.

Choose the right product

The choice of product directly influences the result. If you are a beginner, a fine-tipped eyebrow pencil is often the simplest solution: it allows you to easily control the size and placement of each dot.

You can also opt for an eyebrow pomade applied with a very fine brush, ideal for a more diffused effect. Finally, self-tanning drops offer a result that lasts for several days since the color develops on the surface of the skin. This option, however, requires a little more precision, as mistakes are more difficult to correct.

Opt for a natural shade

Color is undoubtedly the most important element. A shade that's too dark or tends toward gray will immediately make any blemishes visible. Opt for a warm brown, one to two shades darker than your skin tone, but never go as far as black. Fair skin will be particularly flattered by hazelnut or caramel hues, while darker complexions can choose richer browns, always within warm tones.

Place them where the sun sets them

True freckles appear primarily on areas most exposed to the sun. Take inspiration from this distribution by concentrating them on the bridge of the nose, the tops of the cheekbones, and, more subtly, above the eyebrows. Avoid scattering them evenly across the entire face. They should form small, irregular clusters, more numerous in the center and gradually becoming more spaced out towards the edges.

The secret to a successful effect: irregularity

It's often this detail that makes all the difference. Natural freckles are neither identical nor perfectly aligned. Vary their size, leave some gaps, and forget about symmetry between the two sides of your face. Instead of drawing a circle, gently tap the tip of the pencil onto your skin without applying too much pressure. Once you've filled in all the freckles, lightly blend them with a clean fingertip to soften their edges. This simple step allows them to blend more seamlessly into your complexion.

Follow the correct makeup application order

To prevent them from disappearing under makeup, draw on your freckles after applying foundation and concealer. Then set everything with a light dusting of powder before applying your blush. This will naturally even out your makeup and blend the freckles into your complexion for a much more realistic result.

Less is often more

When faux freckles are done well, they're almost undetectable. If they immediately catch the eye, it's usually because their color is too intense or their placement looks unnatural. Start with just a dozen small dots, then gradually add more if needed. It's always easier to add more than to have to start all over again.

Finally, even though faux freckles are among the current beauty trends, you're under no obligation to adopt them. Following the trend is a choice, not a rule. Whether your skin is naturally freckled, perfectly even, or you simply prefer to stay natural, all options deserve to be celebrated. The most important thing is to choose what you like and what makes you feel good.