This technique would make it easier to achieve a perfect eyeliner line.

Applying eyeliner is often a challenge in a makeup routine. Between shaky hands and eyes that seem to have different looks, it can quickly test your patience. A very simple technique could help you achieve greater precision, without needing to change products.

Forget the line of a single gesture

One of the most common mistakes is trying to draw eyeliner in one single stroke. In reality, this method requires a lot of skill and can quickly lead to unevenness. A more accessible trick is to place three or four small dots along the lash line. Position one near the inner corner, one in the center of the eyelid, and one towards the outer corner. Then, simply connect these dots with short strokes. This approach offers more control and makes it easier to achieve a harmonious result on both eyes.

Keep your eyes open during application

The reflex to pull on the eyelid to smooth the skin is very common, but once the skin is loosened, the line can appear uneven. To better visualize the result, keep your eye open, slightly raise your chin, and look down in a mirror placed a little lower than your face. This way, you can adjust your eyeliner as you go, avoiding any unpleasant surprises once your makeup is finished.

A good point of support makes all the difference

Stability is often underestimated when applying eyeliner . A few simple steps can help minimize tremors. Rest your elbow on a stable surface and place your little finger against your cheek. These points of support reduce involuntary hand movements and make the line much smoother.

Build your line step by step

It's best to start with a very thin line, as close to the lashes as possible, then gradually thicken it if you want a more dramatic effect. This method allows for greater flexibility in adjusting the shape and balancing both eyes. Conversely, a line that's too thick from the start is much harder to correct.

Correcting a small mistake without erasing everything

A slight smudge doesn't mean you have to redo your entire makeup. A slightly damp cotton swab makes it easy to clean up the edges of the line. For an even cleaner finish, apply a little concealer with a fine brush along the eyeliner. This technique visually slims the line while subtly brightening the eyes.

Choose a texture that is easy to control

If you're a beginner, opt for a fine-tipped felt-tip eyeliner or a gel pencil. These textures generally offer more control than a liquid liner with a soft brush. Another advantage: creamy formulas often allow you to blend or correct a small mistake in the first few seconds before they dry completely.

In short, perfect eyeliner isn't just about having a steady hand. By breaking down the movement, using support, and moving forward gradually, it becomes easier to achieve a result you're happy with. With a little practice, this technique can transform what can sometimes be an intimidating step into a much more confident makeup application.