Halloween is approaching, and devil makeup is a sure bet. This devil look for women is appealing because it's both spectacular and accessible.

You don't need to be a professional makeup artist to achieve a stunning and effective transformation . A few well-chosen products, a little precision, and you're all set.

This tutorial is suitable for everyone, regardless of makeup experience, to shine at the scariest party of the year.

A glamorous and easy-to-create devilish look for Halloween

Devil makeup for women is anything but intimidating. Unlike FX makeup techniques that require specialized equipment, this look relies on simple steps and classic beauty products .

The final effect remains impressive, even captivating.

What makes this Halloween look particularly appealing is how quick it is to create. A complete transformation is possible in less than thirty minutes.

The main steps are divided into four stages: the eyes , enhanced with red eyeshadow ; graphic elements such as horns and a tail; intensified lips ; and finally, glamorous finishing touches. We will detail each of these to guarantee a perfect result.

The essential products for creating your devilish makeup

Before you begin, you need to gather the right tools. Red lipstick plays a central role in this look: it's used both for the lips and to draw the horns and tail. It's an essential multi-purpose product.

Red eyeshadows can be used to create an intense and blended look.

Eyeliner is then used to intensify the eye contour for a sharp effect. Black pencil is used on the lips for a striking contrast.

Sequins and false eyelashes , although optional, bring that glamorous and spectacular dimension that makes all the difference at a costume party.

Create the eyes: red eyeshadow, eyeliner and glitter

Apply red eyeshadow

We start with the eyeshadows . The goal is to create a flared and blended effect in shades of red.

Apply a lighter shade to the eyelid, then intensify with a deeper shade towards the outer corner of the eye. The blending should be gradual to avoid a harsh effect.

Intensify your gaze with eyeliner

Once the eyeshadow is applied, eyeliner comes into play. A precise line is drawn along the upper lash line, slightly flared outwards . This technique elongates the eyes and gives them a captivating intensity.

For a flawless result, keep the eyelid slightly taut during application.

Red glitter is the finishing touch for the eyes . Apply it to the inner or outer corner of the eyelid, or even across the entire mobile eyelid, depending on the desired boldness. This detail transforms a simple makeup look into a truly glamorous masterpiece.

Draw the devil's horns and tail on the face

This is the most original and creative step of this Halloween makeup . The red lipstick becomes a drawing tool. Small horns are drawn above one eyebrow , or one horn above each eyebrow , depending on the desired effect.

Short, curved lines are sufficient for a convincing result.

The devil's tail is drawn under one eye , again with lipstick . A sinuous line ending in a point perfectly evokes this devilish attribute.

To embellish these elements, a few sequins are sprinkled on the horns and tail. Creativity remains the only guide: each person adapts these designs in their own way.

Enhance your lips for a perfect devilish effect

The lips are one of the key elements of this look. Start by outlining them with a black pencil , closely following the natural lip line. Then, blend this outline inwards, using your finger or a brush, for a subtle gradient.

The red lipstick fills the inside of the lips. The contrast between the dark halo of the black pencil and the intense red creates a devilishly seductive effect.

This combination of colors enhances the sultry aspect of the look without requiring any advanced techniques. Halloween has never been so glamorous .

The finishing touches to personalize and enhance your look

False eyelashes are the finishing touch that changes everything. Applied over natural lashes, they amplify the eyes and give them spectacular volume.

This detail is particularly appreciated for evenings where the light intensity varies, as the false eyelashes remain visible in all conditions.

Next, red glitter is added to the desired areas: around the eyes , on the horns, or the tail. Each person's creativity dictates the final composition.

This devilish look can be personalized endlessly, and that's precisely what makes it a Halloween must-have.

Our selection of the best products to recreate this devilish makeup

To faithfully recreate this devilish makeup look , we've selected six essential products. The Cream Lip Stain, priced at €13.99, offers an ultra-matte, ultra- pigmented , and transfer-proof vegan formula with 10-hour wear .

The 12h Waterproof Eye Contour Pencil at €9.99 offers a waterproof formula that resists humidity for 12 hours.

The Tatoo Liner at €22 is a waterproof liquid eyeliner with intensified pigmentation , designed in an anti-drying aluminum pen.

The Biodegradable Glitter at €5.90 is 97.7% biodegradable, vegan certified, and made from plant-based cellulose fibers. Suitable for all skin types, it lasts all night.

Samantha false eyelashes at €10.20 are ultra-light, reusable and suitable for all eye shapes.

Finally, the Berries 42 Colour Palette, priced at €25, brings together 42 garnet, red, and pink shades . This palette offers finishes ranging from ultra-smooth matte to soft shimmer, with highly pigmented shades .

It should be noted that in 2023, the global market for fancy dress makeup exceeded $1.5 billion, proof that looks like that of the devil captivate millions of people every year.