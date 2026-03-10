Faster and more economical than traditional nail polish: the manicure method that is increasingly popular

Want glossy nails without spending an entire hour on them? A new beauty trend simplifies at-home manicures. Self-adhesive gel polishes are increasingly popular thanks to their quick application, elegant finish, and often lower cost. It's a practical solution that transforms your manicure routine into an easy and accessible experience.

A modern alternative to classic nail polish

For a long time, achieving a beautiful manicure involved several steps: applying a protective base coat, two coats of color, and then a top coat to seal everything in. Not to mention the drying time, sometimes endless, and the risk of the polish chipping at the slightest touch.

Self-adhesive gel polishes offer a much simpler approach. Essentially, they are thin strips of ready-made polish that are applied directly to the nail like a sticker. Once applied and smoothed, they conform to the natural shape of the nail and provide a glossy finish similar to a gel manicure.

This technique avoids several common drawbacks. Unlike traditional semi-permanent nail polish, it generally requires neither a UV lamp nor any special equipment. As a result, you can easily do your manicure at home, without professional tools.

A quick break, designed for all rhythms

One of the main advantages of this method lies in its ease of use. Application is completed in just a few steps:

clean and prepare the nail

choose the strip that corresponds to the size of your nail

apply the sticker

smooth the surface and remove the excess

Once the strip is applied, your manicure is instantly ready. No need to wait for the polish to dry or worry about accidental smudges. For busy people, this solution saves a significant amount of time. It's also a reassuring option if you're not used to doing your own manicures. The steps are simple, and the result is clean and bright.

An outfit that rivals semi-permanent makeup

The growing popularity of self-adhesive gel polish is also due to its durability. Depending on the brand, some strips can stay in place for up to two weeks while maintaining their shine. This longevity is comparable to that of a semi-permanent manicure done at a salon, but without the associated hassles. No appointments to schedule, no UV lamp to use, and above all, the ability to remove the manicure more easily. For many people, it's the perfect compromise between convenience and aesthetics.

A budget-friendly solution

Cost also plays a significant role in the popularity of this technique. Manicures at a salon can represent a considerable expense when done regularly. With self-adhesive nail polish, a single kit often allows for several manicures at home. The price per use then becomes much more affordable than that of a professional service. This solution is particularly appealing to people who enjoy taking care of their nails while staying within their budget.

Styles to suit every taste

Another advantage is the wide variety of designs available. Self-adhesive gel polishes now come in numerous finishes, making it possible to suit all personalities and desires. You can find, in particular:

nude or natural shades

classic and elegant colors

metallic or glossy effects

glitter and decorative patterns

Changing your style thus becomes very simple, without needing to master complex nail art techniques.

Ultimately, self-adhesive gel polishes are gradually establishing themselves as a modern alternative to traditional manicures. Quick to apply, affordable, and economical, they perfectly meet current desires: to easily do your nails at your own pace, while highlighting the natural beauty of your hands.