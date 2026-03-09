This shade of lipstick is already generating buzz for an unexpected reason.

Each season brings its own set of new beauty desires. In spring, trends often lean towards softer, brighter colors. This year, 2026, one shade of lipstick is particularly eye-catching: rosy nude. A subtle hue… that nonetheless hides a surprising effect.

Nude pink, the star makeup look of spring

With the return of warmer weather, beauty looks become lighter and more natural. Seasonal palettes generally favor fresh and luminous tones: delicate pinks, peach shades, or rosy beiges. In this springtime world, rosy nude stands out as one of the most popular choices for lips.

Halfway between beige and pink, this color offers a subtle result that enhances the lips without overwhelming them. It highlights the lips while maintaining a natural effect, which explains its popularity.

Its success also stems from its great adaptability. Nude lipstick integrates easily into different makeup styles: a minimalist look for daytime, a glowy complexion for spring, or even a more sophisticated look for an evening out. It's a color that complements your natural beauty without trying to transform it, but rather to enhance it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Bouche Rouge, Paris (@laboucherougeparis)

An optical illusion that intrigues beauty experts

This shade is generating so much buzz, and not just because it's elegant and easy to wear. Some makeup artists explain that it can produce an unexpected visual effect: making teeth appear whiter.

This observation is based on a well-known principle in makeup: color theory. Certain lipstick shades have cool undertones, particularly pink or slightly bluish ones. When applied to the lips, these shades create a contrast with the natural reflections in tooth enamel. The result: the smile can appear visually brighter. The effect is obviously purely optical, but sometimes a simple play of colors is all it takes to add more radiance to your smile.

The role of undertones in the "bright smile" effect

It all comes down to the pigments used. On the color wheel, blue is opposite yellow. Teeth often have naturally slightly yellowish undertones. When a lipstick contains cool blue or pink undertones, these pigments can visually neutralize these yellow reflections. The resulting contrast makes teeth appear whiter.

Conversely, lipsticks with warm undertones—such as very orange or coral shades—can sometimes accentuate these reflections. This is why many beauty experts recommend cool-toned lipsticks—raspberry, berry, bluish-red, or cool pink—to brighten a smile.

Find the rosy nude shade that flatters you the most

While rosy nude is often considered a universal shade, certain nuances can be more flattering to your complexion. The simplest trick is to choose a color slightly more intense than your natural lip color. This helps to define the lips while maintaining a natural and harmonious look. Rosewood, rosy beige, or cool pink tones are among the easiest options to wear every day.

The other advantage of this color lies in its versatility. It adapts equally well to a very simple makeup look as to a more elaborate look, with accentuated eyes or a luminous complexion.

Discreet yet effective, the rosy nude shade confirms its place among the must-haves of the moment. Behind its apparent simplicity, it perfectly illustrates the magic of makeup: sometimes, a single shade is enough to enhance your smile and highlight what makes you unique.