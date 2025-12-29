Body glitter is back in style: here's why we say yes!

They had disappeared from our makeup bags since the 2000s, and now they're back at the heart of our beauty rituals. Glitter is once again dusting our bodies and illuminating our silhouettes. A relic of bygone parties and our first teenage nights out, glitter is to beauty what salt is to cooking: a brilliant seasoning for the skin.

Body glitter, the renaissance

The queens of R&B and pop divas rolled in gold dust to film music videos in the 2000s. They didn't hold back on the shimmering sprays, revealing bodies that looked like living jewels. In fact, these iridescent bottles were a symbol of belonging, a collective signature. If you grew up in the era of low-rise jeans, elastic necklaces, and disposable cameras, you undoubtedly used and overused glitter. Applied almost religiously under backless dresses or colorful camisoles, glitter was practically a requirement for every party. It adorned the skin with a beautiful layer of light.

This little bottle, which used to adorn our bodies and sit alongside our Lolita Lempicka perfume and flavored lip glosses, was de rigueur for special occasions. Then, little by little, glitter became cheap and outdated. It disappeared from our makeup bags and our collarbones, giving way to powder highlighters. But, as is its wont, the beauty world enjoys dusting off forgotten trends and making products once considered soporific seem indispensable.

Glitter is once again cascading from neck to arms, lending wearers an extra touch of glamour and a natural allure. Stars like Rita Ora and Tyla are embracing this dazzling Y2K aesthetic . In refreshing frosted tones or rosy, healthy-looking hues, glitter provides a sophisticated finish for the skin. It's enough on its own to brighten the complexion, flatter the figure, and accentuate key body features.

A sparkling remedy for confidence

Beyond perfecting looks and transforming the body into a giant disco ball, glitter is also the foundation of self-esteem. It's an aesthetic act, certainly, but it's also a celebration of oneself. The application itself is nothing less than self-pleasure. Each hand placed on the body becomes a tender and incandescent caress.

Glitter enhances parts of your body that you avoid in the mirror, acting as adornment. It allows you to see beauty where you only see flaws. It doesn't possess magical powers, but it has the merit of making you feel seen and illuminating what you constantly try to hide. Gold, silver, or nude, glitter works beyond the surface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ngozi Edeme (@paintedbyesther)

A brilliant idea for special occasions

For a long time, we practiced restraint and let Hailey Bieber and other "clean girls" take control of our beauty routines. While in the 2000s we readily sought out opulent makeup and dramatic eyes on Tumblr, it's clear that minimalism is now more in vogue than creative abandon. Fortunately, times change and trends evolve. What was forbidden yesterday is prescribed today.

While syrupy glosses , black kohl, and pop eyeshadows are making a comeback thanks to maximalism, glitter, too, has a bright future ahead. It's crossing the threshold of the neck to transform the body into an artistic canvas and a field of admiration. No longer confined to the eyelid and brow bone, it's defying this rule of moderation. Glitter is the missing sparkle in our wardrobes. Thanks to it, a simple black dress can become iconic. It's the detail that makes all the difference, the ultimate festive ingredient.

And beauty addicts recommend gel glitter for a glowy but not over-the-top finish. Gone are the days of powder glitter that made us sneeze every time we sprayed it. Need a reference? Fenty's Body Lava or the famous Huile Prodigieuse Gold Multi-Purpose Oil.

For the new year, the stars leave the hazy sky to settle at the base of the décolletage and on exposed skin. 2026 will likely be the year of endless beauty possibilities.