"Frosted lips", the frosted lip trend that enhances winter

Tatiana Richard
Frosted lips—those iconic pearly lips of the 2000s—are back as the must-have beauty trend of winter. From TikTok to the runways, they're warming up the cold season with a frosty touch that's both retro and modern. Inspired by the iconic looks of Britney Spears and Kate Moss, they offer an icy shine perfect for the holidays… or simply for braving the cold in style.

A highly desirable Y2K legacy

Popularized in the late 90s and early 2000s, frosted lips combine iridescent gloss with a slightly metallic finish. Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Brandy made them their signature look, in contrast to the matte textures that dominate today. This revival is appealing to a new generation, nostalgic for a bold, pop era.

An icy shine that's ideal for winter

The result? Subtly "frozen" lips with silver or slightly bluish highlights. Perfect for enhancing fair skin in winter or completing an evening look. Paired with a smoky eye or frosted lashes, they add a touch of winter glam without being over the top.

Quick 3-step instructions

  1. Prepare your lips with a nourishing balm.
  2. Draw the outline with a nude pencil, close to your skin tone.
  3. Apply a pearly gloss or an iridescent lip oil.
  4. Tap for a non-sticky, “glassy” finish.

Bonus: a light sugar scrub before application boosts the mirror-like shine.

The star products to adopt

To shine without making a misstep, focus on:

  • Rare Beauty Shimmering Lip Oil
  • Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk (pearl version)
  • NYX Butter Gloss Shimmer for those on a budget

Consider combining a long-lasting pencil with a glossy top coat to prevent smudging. And if you're looking for vegan or clean options, Sephora has plenty of responsible choices.

Why we (still) love them

In addition to an immediate plumping effect, frosted lips hydrate lips in winter. This universal trend suits all face shapes and styles. And contrary to what one might think, it's not just a passing fad: its return, modernized with lighter textures and subtle shades, promises it a prominent place well beyond winter.

At the crossroads of nostalgia and modernity, frosted lips have established themselves as much more than a simple nod to the 2000s. Revisited with comfortable formulas and more subtle reflections, they embody a luminous, assertive and comforting beauty in the heart of winter.

