Heat, humidity: the trick that really prolongs the wear of lipstick

Between the heat and humidity, keeping your makeup intact all day can quickly become a challenge. Lipstick, in particular, tends to fade or bleed more easily. The good news is: a simple trick can help prolong its wear without adding to your routine.

The trick that changes everything

When temperatures rise, perspiration, humidity, and friction can affect the staying power of lipstick. The result: frequent touch-ups and color that fades throughout the day. However, there's an easy technique to improve its longevity: apply a light dusting of setting powder between two coats of lipstick. This helps the product adhere better to the lips and stay in place longer.

In practical terms, here's how to proceed:

Draw the outline of your lips with a pencil to define the shape

Apply a first coat of lipstick evenly

Lightly tap on a thin layer of setting powder with a brush.

Add a second light coat of lipstick to revive the color.

The powder slightly mattifies the material and strengthens its hold, even in heat or humidity.

Well-prepared lips, the key to comfort

While this technique is effective, it can also have a slightly drying effect. Hence the importance of preparing your lips beforehand. Applying a moisturizing balm helps keep lips supple and comfortable, and results in a more even finish. Well-hydrated lips also make lipstick application easier and prevent any imperfections. It's a simple but essential step for long-lasting wear and comfort all day long.

A simple and adaptable routine

The advantage of this trick is that it easily integrates into your beauty routine. No need for complicated products or expert techniques: a few simple steps are all it takes. It can be particularly useful on hot days, for long events, or if you want to minimize touch-ups. By layering thin coats, you achieve a longer-lasting result without changing your chosen shade. You're then free to adjust the intensity, the finish, or even skip certain steps as you wish.

And what if you left your lips alone too?

That said, it's important to remember: you are under absolutely no obligation to wear lipstick, in summer or any other time of year. Your face, your lips, your skin are perfectly natural. Makeup is a tool for self-expression, a pleasure, but never a necessity.

Some people love playing with textures, colors, and finishes. Others prefer the comfort of bare skin or simply moisturized skin. And all of that is perfectly valid. The idea isn't to make makeup last at all costs, but to give you options if you want to wear it.

In short, when faced with heat and humidity, a few simple steps can make all the difference if you choose to wear makeup. The trick of applying setting powder between two coats of lipstick is a simple and effective way to prolong its wear. But ultimately, the most important thing is something else entirely: feeling good in your own skin, with or without makeup. A bold red, a subtle balm, or a natural lip color—anything is perfectly fine.