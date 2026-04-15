Why is the makeup trend inspired by the series "Euphoria" taking over social media?

Intense colors, bold glitter, graphic eyeliner: for the past few years, a makeup style has been taking over social media. Inspired by the series "Euphoria," this trend appeals to a generation seeking creativity and freedom. More than just a look, it's redefining the rules of beauty.

A visual signature that leaves a lasting impression.

From the moment it aired, "Euphoria" established itself as a cultural phenomenon. While its story captivated audiences, its visual world also left a profound mark. The characters' makeup, made of rhinestones, glitter, and vibrant colors, became iconic.

Behind this aesthetic is makeup artist Doniella Davy, who conceived looks designed as true extensions of the characters' emotions. Here, makeup isn't used to "correct," but to tell a story, to express, to amplify. As a result, these artistic creations quickly transcended the screen to enter real life, and most importantly… your social media feeds.

TikTok, a creativity accelerator

It's impossible to talk about this trend without mentioning TikTok. The platform played a key role in the explosion of "Euphoria"-style makeup. With millions of views around the dedicated hashtag, tutorials are multiplying. You'll find accessible versions, personal interpretations, and even "experimental" looks. The short format allows you to test, recreate, and make these styles your own in just a few steps.

What's so appealing about it? Total freedom. You don't need to be a professional makeup artist to express yourself. You can draw an asymmetrical eyeliner, add glitter, or play with colors depending on your mood.

Instagram, a showcase for artistic makeup

For its part, Instagram acts as a giant visual gallery. Looks inspired by the series "Euphoria" are often showcased there with carefully crafted lighting, precise framing, and a true artistic dimension. Makeup then becomes a work of art in its own right. Every detail counts: a sparkling corner of the eye, an unexpected color, a graphic shape. This visual work enhances the aesthetic impact and inspires the exploration of new ideas.

A freer and body-positive beauty

The success of this trend isn't solely due to its visual appeal. It's part of a broader evolution in beauty standards. Today, makeup is no longer just a tool for concealing or transforming. It's becoming a means of expression, a creative playground, an extension of your personality. And above all, it celebrates all faces, all skin tones, all identities.

In this body-positive approach, there's no "right" way to do your makeup. Whether you prefer minimalist looks or bold creations, everything is valid. Your face isn't a canvas to correct, but a space to explore.

A lasting influence in the beauty world

Since its inception, the aesthetic of the "Euphoria" series has continued to inspire both content creators and professionals. Numerous brands now offer products focused on shine, innovative textures, and intense pigments. This trend shows no signs of fading. It reflects a profound transformation: beauty is becoming more personal, more expressive, and less codified.

In short, the reason "Euphoria"-style makeup is so popular is that it encourages you to break the rules, play with colors, and reclaim your image. It's a trend that doesn't ask you to conform, but to create your own.