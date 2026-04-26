These beauty rituals could reveal a lot about how we love.

A bold line of eyeliner, light makeup, a meticulously painted, shimmering mouth… your way of dressing reflects, or betrays, your romantic feelings. A psychoanalyst has examined these aesthetic choices and identified four distinct profiles. With every brushstroke, the heart speaks silently. Every small gesture, however innocent, reveals a detail about you.

The different profiles of beauty addicts and their romantic style

When you're getting ready in front of the mirror, you create your makeup almost instinctively. Applying eyeshadow, dabbing blush on your cheeks, filling in your lips, creating highlights with shimmery powder… all these gestures have become automatic, just like brushing your teeth or washing your hands. You put together your makeup without even thinking about it.

Yet, when you fill your eyes like an artist with a blank canvas, or when you color your cheekbones like a writer punctuates their text, your romantic soul shines through. You redraw the contours of your face not with black kohl or brown powder, but with the ink of the heart. According to psychoanalyst Christian Richomme, who shared his insights with Doctissimo , the beauty rituals you perform each day at dawn allow you to create your romantic portrait, far removed from trendy hashtags and Pinterest pins.

Those who wear makeup to "hold on"

For some women, makeup isn't a pleasure but an almost vital necessity. It's impossible to show themselves without a filter, without correction, without a "finishing touch." "The ritual is armor for them," explains Christian Richomme.

These devotees of perfect complexions and flawless lips apply their makeup like a shield. Behind this meticulous process often lies a fear of being seen naturally , in one's rawest vulnerability. "Their hidden message: 'Tell me I'm desirable.'" They seek constant validation in the gaze of others, proof of love to bolster a sometimes fragile self-esteem.

Those who cultivate naturalness

Conversely, some women approach beauty with a light touch. They can go out without foundation without feeling any identity crisis. For them, makeup is a game, a bonus, never an obligation.

"Makeup is a pleasure for them, not a necessity," the expert emphasizes. Their ritual is gentle, slow, almost meditative. They massage their skin, apply their cream attentively, like an act of self-love. "Their hidden message: 'I'm recentering myself and calming myself.'" Their ability to love themselves allows them to love without dependence, with a form of emotional stability.

Those who control every detail

Some women, however, leave nothing to chance. Every element of their appearance is controlled: perfectly shaped eyebrows, impeccable manicure , carefully chosen signature perfume.

"They manage their image like a personal territory to be protected," analyzes Christian Richomme. Behind this rigor often lies a desire to maintain control, even within relationships. "Their hidden message: 'I show what I want, but not everything.'" They love, yes, but at a measured distance, keeping a part of themselves out of reach.

The ones that change all the time

Finally, there are those whose beauty routine is as unpredictable as their mood. One day sophisticated, the next totally uninhibited. One week passionate about a new product, the next completely detached.

"Beauty fluctuates with mood," explains the specialist. Their relationship with makeup then becomes a direct reflection of their emotional state. "Their beauty routine is a way of managing intense and changing emotions." Here, the ritual serves as a refuge, but also as an emotional barometer.

What if your routine became a tool for self-knowledge?

Observing your gestures in front of the mirror is a bit like reading between the lines of your own diary. Why this lipstick rather than another? Why this sudden urge to erase everything or, on the contrary, to intensify everything? Behind these seemingly innocuous choices, there are often emotions seeking expression.

Wearing makeup can then become a powerful tool for self-discovery. Not to judge yourself or put yourself in a box, but to better understand your emotional needs. Do you wear makeup to seduce, to reassure yourself, to protect yourself, or simply to please yourself? The answer can change depending on different stages of life, encounters, or even your emotional state that day. And that's precisely where its richness lies.

Learning to love yourself unfiltered… with or without makeup

The real issue isn't about going without makeup or overusing it, but about no longer being emotionally dependent on it. Being able to look at yourself with tenderness, with or without artifice, is undoubtedly the healthiest form of self-love.

Because ultimately, makeup should never be a requirement for feeling lovable, but a free, joyful, almost playful choice. An extension of oneself, not camouflage. And in a relationship, this freedom changes everything. It allows you to stop constantly trying to please at all costs, and instead be fully yourself. To show your nuances, your contrasts, your "good" days and your "bad" days.

Ultimately, putting on makeup is never a trivial act. It's an intimate conversation between oneself and oneself… which always ends up, in one way or another, talking about love.