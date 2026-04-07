"Doe-like lashes": the mascara trick that can naturally make your eyes look bigger.

Makeup
Léa Michel
@sofiacoppolagirl / TikTok

Want makeup that enhances your eyes? The "doe-eyed" trend is generating a lot of buzz. This simple technique promises a lengthened and structured effect… while reminding us of one essential thing: your eyes don't need correcting, just enhancing if you wish.

A simple technique for structuring eyelashes

The "doe-eyed" effect relies on a different way of applying mascara. Here, the goal is not just to separate the lashes, but to delicately group them into small sections to create a more graphic effect.

In practice, this involves applying a first coat of mascara, working it into the length. Then, before the product dries completely, you gently pull a few lashes together using a small, clean pair of tweezers.

You can repeat this step on different sections of your lash line, then add a second coat of mascara if you want to intensify the effect. This technique creates small, more defined lash points for a look that is both defined and airy.

@sofiacoppolagirl pinched lashes how cuteee i love them so muchh | #fyp #makeup #ginger #lipsync #prettygirls ♬ original sound - ່

Why this effect changes the perception of sight

Unlike a classic application that separates each lash evenly, the "doe-eyelash" method plays on the overall structure of the eyes.

By applying small, focused strokes to the lashes, the eyes appear more defined, subtly elongated, and more intense. This technique is inspired by professional makeup, often used in photoshoots or fashion shows to add depth without using multiple products. The result remains subtle, making it a great option for both everyday makeup and special occasions.

The right techniques for a natural look

To succeed with this trick, a few details make all the difference.

  • Choose a mascara that lengthens and defines without creating clumps. A buildable formula will allow you to adjust the result gradually, according to your preferences.
  • Remember to thoroughly clean your tweezers before use to avoid any transfer of product or bacteria.
  • Finally, apply them in small sections: grouping too many lashes at once could ruin the desired natural effect. The idea is to create a light structure, not to make your eyes look rigid.

To enhance without transforming: an important distinction

While this trend is appealing, it's important to remember that it remains a choice, not a necessity. You don't need to "enlarge" your eyes or cheat with makeup to make them beautiful. Your eyes, with their shape and uniqueness, are already perfectly legitimate and expressive. Makeup can be playful, a way to have fun, experiment, and highlight what you love… but never an obligation.

Ultimately, this technique illustrates a simple idea: makeup is there to complement your eyes, not to transform them. It's up to you to decide how you want to highlight them, while staying true to what makes you feel good about yourself.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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