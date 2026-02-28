Anxious people may be drawn to a particular genre of film, a study reveals.

What if your movie nights revealed a lot about how you experience the world? A recent study suggests that your film preferences could reflect the inner workings of your brain, especially if you are anxious, sensitive, and intensely connected to your emotions.

A German study that scrutinizes the brain

Published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience , this research was conducted by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Scientists analyzed 257 participants using functional MRI (fMRI), a technique that allows for the observation of brain activity in real time.

The volunteers were shown faces expressing anger or fear. Meanwhile, the researchers measured the activation of two key brain regions: the amygdala, involved in emotion processing, and the anterior cingulate cortex, linked to emotional control. The goal was to understand whether our cinematic tastes are associated with a specific way of processing strong emotions.

Action and comedies: an emotional playground

The results are fascinating. People attracted to action films show particularly marked activation in the two brain areas studied when faced with negative stimuli. In other words, their brains react intensely to fear or anger.

This profile often corresponds to anxious, hypersensitive personalities, or those highly receptive to emotional variations. Far from being a weakness, this sensitivity demonstrates a finely tuned nervous system, capable of perceiving the nuances and tensions of the environment.

Surprisingly, comedy fans show a similar activation pattern. Whether the emotion is triggered by the adrenaline rush of a chase or the explosion of laughter, what seems to be sought is intensity: the thrill, the momentum, the surge of energy.

For anxious individuals, these films could offer a form of controlled catharsis: you experience powerful emotional peaks, but within a safe, comfortable, predictable framework. Your sofa becomes a safe zone for emotional exploration.

Thrillers and documentaries: the choice of distance

Conversely, people who prefer thrillers, crime films, or documentaries exhibit a more moderate brain response to negative stimuli. Their brains seem to filter intense emotions more effectively, preventing overload.

These individuals, often described as calm, composed, or analytical, tend to favor more detached narratives. Even in tense situations, the narrative approach allows them to maintain a degree of intellectual control over the situation.

As psychologist Esther Zwiky summarizes, individuals tend to select genres that stimulate their brains in a way that best suits their internal workings. Therefore, you don't choose your films randomly: you choose those that resonate most with your emotional makeup.

Paths to therapy

These discoveries open up interesting perspectives in the therapeutic field. For anxious individuals, action films could serve as an emotional release valve. They could channel natural hypersensitivity into controlled, almost exhilarating, adrenaline rushes.

Conversely, thrillers could be a training tool for strengthening stress tolerance, particularly for more serene personalities wishing to develop their resilience in the face of the unexpected. The idea isn't to rigidly label your tastes, but to recognize that how you respond to a story reflects your inner richness. Being anxious often means being deeply receptive, intuitive, and connected. Being calm means knowing how to step back, analyze, and temper your emotions.

Ultimately, your favorite genre may not be just simple entertainment. It could very well be a reflection of your emotional landscape.