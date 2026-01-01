She transforms a child's game into a haute couture dress, and it's stunning.

It's a game that reigns supreme on the lawn at children's birthday parties and unfolds at every afternoon tea in the garden. This multicolored tunnel, in which we've all crawled and gasped for air, has left the sandbox to grace the silhouette of a fashionista brimming with imagination. She's transformed it into a bespoke dress, and against all odds, her creation perfectly captures the spirit of Fashion Week: quirky, elegant, and whimsical.

When a simple children's game becomes a glamorous garment

Angelica Hicks knows all about DIY fashion. The content creator, who enjoys recreating high-end celebrity looks with next to nothing, draws inspiration from everyday items to put together her outfits. She takes this sartorial discipline lightly, with her own unique brand of humor. She gently pokes fun at the strict codes of the fashion world , making something chic out of something cheap. A silver garland found in Christmas boxes, balloons, a garbage bag, or even paper cake tins—everything around her becomes a source of inspiration.

Her latest stroke of genius? Transforming an iconic childhood toy into an opulent, architectural gown . This toy has inspired countless childhood stories, sometimes taking the form of a magical passage, sometimes an agility course. It's the multicolored canvas tunnel: that foldable, malleable accessory in which children used to crawl. A source of anxiety for some, a pleasant image for others, for Angelica it is above all the centerpiece of an aesthetic creation, the beating heart of an outfit as lunar as it is dazzling.

From toy box to dressing room, it's a short step. This content creator and impromptu designer, who pokes fun at fashion and beautifully caricatures runway scenes, fully embraces the ridiculous. With this hoop-based game, she managed to create a dress worthy of the catwalk: sculptural, understated, and unique. And she did it with the bare minimum: a few scraps of black fabric, a snip of the scissors, and her idea came to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Hicks (@angelicahicks)

The art of seeing the fashion potential in every object

With irony as her guiding principle, Angelica has amassed over 923,000 followers on Instagram. While major fashion houses envelop their models in precious textiles, this innovative content creator uses less conventional and more outlandish basic ingredients. This tunnel transformed into a five-star dress is just a glimpse of her creativity. From toilet paper to mimic the draped fabric of Jennifer Lawrence's antique-style dress, to a blind to replicate the tulle effect of Carey Mulligan's Balenciaga piece, this young woman has a knack for creative solutions.

Tree bark as a bustier, a chocolate wrapper repurposed as a choker, a flowing mosquito net transformed into a full-body outfit. Angelica is the very embodiment of the word "originality." She is its best ambassador. This Mr. Bean of style, beneath her playful demeanor, hides true talent. Some even comment on her upcycled looks: "They're better than the originals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Hicks (@angelicahicks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Hicks (@angelicahicks)

A content creator renowned for her inventiveness

While fashion often takes itself seriously, even in its most blatant absurdity, and displays a controlled freedom, this content creator champions total abandon and aesthetic bricolage. She satirizes haute couture pieces and reinterprets fashion's highlights with her clever eye. She proves that you can recreate a four-figure look with Ferrero Rocher wrappers, grandmother's doilies, duvet covers, and scraps of Babibel.

Even if the outfits she parodies are rather impractical, it's the underlying message that matters most. Style isn't measured by the monetary value of an outfit but by the research and effort behind it. And Angelica offers her own interpretation of fashion: fun, uninhibited, rudimentary, and entertaining.

The lesson to be learned? If you don't have the budget to buy luxury items, be resourceful. Find inspiration not in fashion magazines, but in your five-year-old nephew's bedroom.