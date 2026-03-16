Who is Jessie Buckley, the Irish actress who just made her mark at the 2026 Oscars?

Irish actress Jessie Buckley emerged as one of the biggest names at the 2026 Academy Awards. She won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Hamnet," becoming the first Irish woman to win this award in this category. Relatively unknown to the general public just a few years ago, the actress has gradually built a remarkable career spanning independent films, television series, and theater.

An actress who rose to fame through stage and television

Jessie Buckley was born in December 1989 in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. An actress and singer, she rose to fame at a young age after participating in the British talent show "I'd Do Anything" in 2008, where she was a finalist. Following this initial media exposure, she trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, one of the most prestigious drama schools in the United Kingdom.

Her career then gradually took shape on television. She appeared in the historical drama "War & Peace" (2016) and the series "Taboo" (2017). She subsequently gained international recognition through notable projects such as the miniseries "Chernobyl" (2019) and the series "Fargo." In parallel, she developed a career in theatre, notably winning a Laurence Olivier Award for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the musical "Cabaret."

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Memorable roles in film

In film, Jessie Buckley first gained attention in 2017 with the independent film "Beast," which marked her debut in a leading role. She then achieved wider recognition with the musical film "Wild Rose" (2018), in which she portrayed a Scottish country singer dreaming of success. This performance earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress. In 2021, her role in "The Lost Daughter" garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, confirming her place among the most promising actresses of her generation.

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A pivotal role in "Hamnet"

The breakthrough came in 2026 with the film "Hamnet," directed by Chloé Zhao and adapted from the novel by Maggie O'Farrell. In this historical drama, Jessie Buckley portrays Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of playwright William Shakespeare. The film explores the couple's grief after the death of their son Hamnet, an event believed to have inspired the creation of the tragedy Hamlet.

Jessie Buckley's performance, praised for its emotional intensity, earned her numerous accolades during awards season, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics' Choice Awards, before her triumph at the Oscars. At the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, she finally won the Oscar for Best Actress, making history as the first Irish woman to achieve this distinction in this category.

A career on the rise

Jessie Buckley has established herself as one of the most respected actresses in international cinema. Her career, marked by diverse roles across independent films, television, and theater, reflects a career built with exacting standards. Following the success of "Hamnet," she is expected to continue taking on major film projects, confirming her status as an essential actress of her generation.

With this Oscar, Jessie Buckley has reached a decisive milestone in a career already lauded by critics. In just a few years, the Irish actress has established herself thanks to intense performances and artistic choices. Her triumph for "Hamnet" marks not only a personal consecration, but also the recognition of a talent that has consistently been confirmed with each of her projects.