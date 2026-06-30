Hannah Waddingham, 51, caused a sensation in a velvet dress during a rare public appearance

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham recently caused a sensation in London in a velvet dress, accompanied by her new partner - one of her rare public appearances as a couple.

A highly anticipated world premiere in London

Hannah Waddingham attended the world premiere of her new series, "Ride or Die," in London. The actress, who rose to international fame with the series "Ted Lasso"—for which she won an Emmy Award—presented her latest television project, surrounded by her entire team. This significant milestone in her career was made all the more special by the presence of her partner.

A velvet halter dress

For her London appearance, Hannah Waddingham opted for a particularly elegant dress. The deep velvet gown features a halter neckline enhanced with ruching, a V-neck, and a high side slit extending up the thigh. This stylistic choice reflects Hannah Waddingham's affinity for elegant fashion pieces that simultaneously exude sophistication and modernity.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this outfit, Hannah Waddingham selected accessories that perfectly complemented her dress. On her feet, she wore strappy heels in a warm brown hue, which added a touch of softness to the overall look. In her ears, dangling diamond earrings caught the light with every turn of her head, in a display of subtle refinement.

Her famous platinum hair was styled in a high bun, which fully framed her face and highlighted the architectural lines of the dress. A beauty look that perfectly complemented her overall appearance.

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An appearance alongside Nick Beresford-Cleary

The other major novelty of the evening was the presence of her new partner, Nick Beresford-Cleary. The couple made their first official public appearance at the beginning of June 2026, at Variety's Power of Women event in London. On that occasion, Hannah Waddingham had already opted for a halter-neck dress in a luminescent fabric that caught the light.

An actress with a rapidly rising career

Beyond this new private life, Hannah Waddingham continues to shine professionally. Known to a wide audience for her role as Rebecca Welton in "Ted Lasso," the hit series that earned her an Emmy Award, the actress has consistently diversified her career in recent years. From film appearances and participation in charity events to roles in several highly anticipated productions, Hannah Waddingham has established herself as one of the most respected figures of her generation.

With her velvet dress, diamond earrings, and platinum updo, Hannah Waddingham made one of her most memorable appearances of the year. A demonstration that, in the world of fashion as in life, some of the most significant moments are also the easiest to celebrate.