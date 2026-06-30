Hannah Waddingham, 51, caused a sensation in a velvet dress during a rare public appearance

Fabienne Ba.
@hannah_waddingham / Instagram

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham recently caused a sensation in London in a velvet dress, accompanied by her new partner - one of her rare public appearances as a couple.

A highly anticipated world premiere in London

Hannah Waddingham attended the world premiere of her new series, "Ride or Die," in London. The actress, who rose to international fame with the series "Ted Lasso"—for which she won an Emmy Award—presented her latest television project, surrounded by her entire team. This significant milestone in her career was made all the more special by the presence of her partner.

A velvet halter dress

For her London appearance, Hannah Waddingham opted for a particularly elegant dress. The deep velvet gown features a halter neckline enhanced with ruching, a V-neck, and a high side slit extending up the thigh. This stylistic choice reflects Hannah Waddingham's affinity for elegant fashion pieces that simultaneously exude sophistication and modernity.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this outfit, Hannah Waddingham selected accessories that perfectly complemented her dress. On her feet, she wore strappy heels in a warm brown hue, which added a touch of softness to the overall look. In her ears, dangling diamond earrings caught the light with every turn of her head, in a display of subtle refinement.

Her famous platinum hair was styled in a high bun, which fully framed her face and highlighted the architectural lines of the dress. A beauty look that perfectly complemented her overall appearance.

An appearance alongside Nick Beresford-Cleary

The other major novelty of the evening was the presence of her new partner, Nick Beresford-Cleary. The couple made their first official public appearance at the beginning of June 2026, at Variety's Power of Women event in London. On that occasion, Hannah Waddingham had already opted for a halter-neck dress in a luminescent fabric that caught the light.

An actress with a rapidly rising career

Beyond this new private life, Hannah Waddingham continues to shine professionally. Known to a wide audience for her role as Rebecca Welton in "Ted Lasso," the hit series that earned her an Emmy Award, the actress has consistently diversified her career in recent years. From film appearances and participation in charity events to roles in several highly anticipated productions, Hannah Waddingham has established herself as one of the most respected figures of her generation.

With her velvet dress, diamond earrings, and platinum updo, Hannah Waddingham made one of her most memorable appearances of the year. A demonstration that, in the world of fashion as in life, some of the most significant moments are also the easiest to celebrate.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
At Wimbledon, tennis player Naomi Osaka caused a sensation with a spectacular outfit
Article suivant
At 32, Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday with a summery look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 32, Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday with a summery look

American actress and producer Camila Mendes celebrated her birthday in the sunshine. To mark her 32nd birthday, she...

At Wimbledon, tennis player Naomi Osaka caused a sensation with a spectacular outfit

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka caused a sensation when she arrived on the court, dressed in a white...

Dua Lipa shares the best moments of her honeymoon in Italy

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is thoroughly enjoying her newlywed life. Just a few weeks after marrying actor Callum...

Doja Cat, in a corset, turns heads with her latest look.

American rapper Doja Cat shared a new post on social media, in a lavender look with a structured...

Singer Tate McRae, dressed in beach attire, embraces this season's trendy print.

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae shared a sunny photo on Instagram, taken by the water, in a beach outfit...

At 68, Sharon Stone returns to the front rows of Paris Fashion Week

American actress Sharon Stone made a remarkable return to the catwalk, more than thirty years after her last...