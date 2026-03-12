Who is Teagan Croft, the Australian actress poised to play "Rapunzel" in the movies?

For several weeks, Teagan Croft's name has been circulating in discussions surrounding a possible live-action adaptation of the animated film "Tangled." The Australian actress is reportedly among the talents being considered to play the long-haired heroine. While no official announcement has confirmed this casting, the interest generated by her name has reignited curiosity about her career.

An actress who was discovered at a very young age on television

Australian actress Teagan Croft was born in April 2004 in Sydney. She began her career at a young age, initially performing in Australian theater productions. She gained wider recognition in 2018 when she joined the cast of the DC Comics series "Titans." In this adaptation of the comic book universe, she plays Rachel Roth, also known as Raven, a teenager with supernatural powers. This role brought her international exposure and established her reputation within the film and television industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by teagan croft (@teagancroft)

A career that is expanding into film and television series

Following her role in "Titans," Teagan Croft continued her career in various television and film projects. She notably appeared in the Netflix film "True Spirit" (2023), which tells the story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson. In this feature film, she portrays the young athlete who becomes the youngest person to sail solo around the world. This performance helped solidify her presence in the film industry and broaden her audience.

Rumors are circulating about an adaptation of "Tangled"

For some time now, several media outlets and online discussions have been raising the possibility of a live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated film "Tangled." In this context, Teagan Croft's name is regularly mentioned by fans and some observers as an actress who could be a good fit for the role. However, no official confirmation has been announced regarding the casting of a potential adaptation or the actress's participation.

A young actress followed by a new generation of fans

With her roles in popular series and international productions, Teagan Croft has gradually built a significant fan base. Her presence on social media and her appearances in projects aimed at a younger audience also contribute to increasing her visibility. While the rumors surrounding "Tangled" remain unconfirmed, they nonetheless demonstrate the growing interest in her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by teagan croft (@teagancroft)

In short, Teagan Croft is part of the new generation of Australian actresses gaining visibility in Hollywood. Discovered in the series "Titans" and then in the film "True Spirit," she is steadily building her career in film and television. Rumors placing her among the possible candidates to play "Tangled" demonstrate the growing attention her career is receiving, even though no official announcement has yet been made.