Actress Ester Expósito sports a chic look in a romantic white ensemble

Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito isn't just pursuing her international acting career. The Spanish breakout star of the series "Elite" has also become one of the most followed figures in European fashion in recent years. Proof of this is her latest New York look—a white two-piece ensemble with a floral print—which has once again caused a sensation among her millions of followers.

A two-piece white outfit with floral patterns

In photos shared on her Instagram account, Ester Expósito poses on the sandstone steps of a New York brownstone. She's wearing a two-piece white ensemble. The top, short and long-sleeved, subtly reveals her midriff—its cut is reminiscent of 1970s peasant blouses, reinvented with a decidedly contemporary feel. The matching long, flowing skirt is made of a slightly sheer fabric that allows light to filter through.

A perfect breath of fresh summer air, where the small blue floral patterns scattered across the white fabric create a rustic, almost pastoral effect. To complete the look, Ester Expósito opted for an ultra-simple hairstyle: blonde hair pulled back in a loose bun, framing her face and accentuating the overall freshness.

Bag and white ballet flats

As for accessories, the actress opted for two statement pieces that structure the overall look. The first: a mini silver bag, an iconic design from the French fashion house, whose metallic version has seen a strong comeback in recent seasons. An instantly recognizable piece, it provides just the right touch of luxury and modernity to balance the rustic feel of the dress.

White ballet flats elongate the silhouette while providing exceptional comfort. For her makeup, Ester Expósito opted for a completely minimalist look: luminous skin, beige lips, and natural eyes. A demonstration of minimalist style where every detail counts without overwhelming the overall effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

The return of romantic aesthetics

Beyond the individual look, this style is part of a broader trend clearly identified on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. "Romanticore," or the romantic aesthetic, is making a major comeback in summer wardrobes: lightweight fabrics, discreet embroidery, delicate floral patterns, and a beige and white palette. This represents a clear break from the strict minimalism of previous seasons, offering a softer, more contemplative take on summer fashion.

With this series of New York photos, Ester Expósito once again demonstrates her keen sense of style. And she confirms that she is among the most precise figures of her generation when it comes to understated elegance. A look sure to inspire many readers this summer.