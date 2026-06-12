Wearing a black lace bodysuit, Sabrina Carpenter pays homage to one of Madonna's most iconic periods

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter made a striking appearance in Madonna's new music video, "CONFESSIONS II - The Film." Her look—a sheer lace bodysuit and black accessories—pays direct homage to the Queen of Pop's disco era.

A lace bodysuit with three-quarter length sleeves

In images from the music video circulating on social media, Sabrina Carpenter is seen dancing on the dance floor in a form-fitting black bodysuit made of openwork lace. The garment, featuring a plunging, rounded neckline and elbow-length sleeves, is worn over a black bralette that is subtly visible through the fabric's openwork pattern.

A thin, fitted black belt cinches the waist, structuring the garment, which then extends down the legs with a high slit characteristic of stage bodysuits. Sabrina Carpenter added a pair of black lace gloves extending to the wrists—a detail that firmly establishes the look within a historical aesthetic.

Bombshell hairstyle and burgundy makeup

For her hairstyle, Sabrina Carpenter opted for a particularly stylish beachy look: her platinum blonde hair was styled in a voluminous blowout with a curtain fringe parted in the middle. This cut directly draws inspiration from the style of 1960s and 1980s movie stars—American pin-ups, disco sirens, and the legacy of Brigitte Bardot. A pair of sparkling crystal chandelier earrings completed the vertical line of the look.

On the beauty front, Sabrina Carpenter opted for a deep burgundy shade applied to the eyelids, cheekbones and lips - a monochrome choice that gives the face a cinematic dimension.

📸| Sabrina Carpenter in Madonna's "Confessions II" short film. pic.twitter.com/GVaXMQJkXG — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 🐾 (@SCANews_) June 8, 2026

Madonna's 80s codes reproduced verbatim

It is precisely this grammar that makes the appearance particularly successful. In the image, Sabrina Carpenter pays homage to the iconic period of the early 1980s, when Madonna frequented legendary New York nightclubs like Danceteria - a club that no longer exists, and which Sabrina Carpenter at the time even used as the theme song for one of the tracks on her new album.

A sheer bodysuit, lace gloves, a defined belt, a knowing smile: all the hallmarks are there. A perfectly mastered interpretation of club aesthetics, both precise in its references and resolutely contemporary in its style. Proof, if any were needed, that Sabrina Carpenter can navigate multiple genres—including the musical legacy of past decades.

A collaboration that goes beyond the music video

This appearance isn't the first time the two singers have shared the stage. Last spring, during her headlining performance at Coachella, Sabrina Carpenter invited Madonna on stage to perform their duet. And more recently, Madonna gave a surprise concert in Times Square to promote her musical comeback. This dynamic subtly reveals the growing connection between the two artists—across generations.

With this black lace bodysuit, Sabrina Carpenter delivers far more than a cameo in a music video. She makes a true statement: that of an artist who knows how to honor her predecessors while building her own visual identity. And who proves that one can be fully contemporary while telling the story of those who paved the way.

