What this supermodel would have earned for appearing for one minute in a cult film

Twenty-two years after its release, "Love Actually" continues to reveal its secrets. This British romantic comedy, which has become a holiday classic, boasted a prestigious cast—from Hugh Grant to Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. Yet, it's an ultra-brief appearance that's once again generating buzz: that of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, whose fee for approximately one minute of screen time is staggering.

A fleeting role… but a golden one.

In Richard Curtis's cult classic, released in 2003, Claudia Schiffer makes a memorable appearance in the final act. She plays Carol, a mother whom the widowed character Daniel, played by Liam Neeson, meets at his son's school. The nod to the original is delightful: earlier in the film, Daniel jokes to his stepson Sam that he would gladly fall in love with the German supermodel.

What's making headlines today isn't so much this plot twist as the size of the check. According to Andrew Holmes' book, "How Much?!: The $1000 Omelette… and 1100 Other Astonishing Money Moments," Claudia Schiffer was reportedly paid $350,000 (approximately €298,550) for this roughly one-minute screen appearance. In other words, the German model, actress, and film producer allegedly earned nearly £4,500 (€5,155) per second of filming. A record that perfectly encapsulates Hollywood's excess, in its most fascinating—or most absurd—aspects, depending on your perspective.

When the star becomes a symbol of the British dream

Though the scene was brief, it left a lasting impression on viewers. Claudia Schiffer, then at the height of her popularity, embodied a form of international elegance and glamour that "Love Actually" sought to celebrate. Her mere presence was enough to enhance the film's charm, contributing to its "modern Christmas tale" quality.

Emma Thompson, who also starred in the film and was praised for her poignant performance, admitted to feeling underpaid at the time. Although her salary was never revealed, her comment highlights the stark contrast between the pay for lead roles and that of a cameo appearance lasting only a few seconds.

Figures that leave no one indifferent

This kind of revelation about Hollywood salaries is as fascinating as it is thought-provoking. Public opinion wavers between admiration and disbelief: should it be seen as a reward for the prestige and image of a global icon, or as a symptom of a glaring imbalance in the film industry? What is certain is that almost 20 years later, "Love Actually" continues to inspire dreams—and generate discussion—even behind the scenes of its contracts.

One minute on screen, but a timeless mark on the history of romantic cinema: Claudia Schiffer finally proved that sometimes only a few seconds are needed to make an impression... and on the financial statements.