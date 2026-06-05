Influencer Alix Earle causes a sensation in a "daring" beach outfit

On Instagram, American influencer Alix Earle created one of the most talked-about carousels of the season. She showcases a series of beach outfits in a display that repeatedly reinvents the summer beachwear staple.

A tall white triangle with marine anchors

In one of the most widely shared photos, Alix Earle appears in a pristine white two-piece: a triangle top with cups adorned with large navy anchors, paired with plain white high-cut bottoms. The nautical print, which makes a strong comeback every summer, is reinterpreted here in its most minimalist form: just a symbol, a dominant color, and a clean silhouette. A reminder that the best beachwear is, more often than not, the simplest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

The gold-plated piece: a jewel-like effect

This time, Alix Earle opted for a piece entirely beaded in gold, a hybrid between a swimsuit and a jewelry accessory. The metallic details shimmer from every angle, catching the light and transforming what could have been a simple two-piece into a true work of art. This style is part of a broader trend: that of "jewelry swimsuits," these hybrid beach pieces, more jewelry than clothing, seen on the catwalks and in the most cutting-edge campaigns.

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Sports Illustrated, a consecration that is confirmed

The reason these photos display a particularly polished editorial quality is that they are not the result of a "home shoot." Alix Earle is posing for Sports Illustrated, one of the most important American sports magazines, whose annual beachwear edition remains one of the essential events in the fashion industry.

After a first appearance in 2024 as a "rookie," influencer Alix Earle continues her journey with the American publication—which, in recent years, has broadened its roster to feature prominent "digital personalities." This strategy has paid off: Alix Earle now boasts over nine million followers on Instagram and nearly eight million on TikTok, figures that guarantee massive and instant visibility for each of her posts.

In summary, Alix Earle confirms her place among the faces that "dictate" beach fashion for summer 2026. Between a refined nautical revival and a jewel-encrusted flourish, she alone illustrates two very different trends - but both of which are particularly talked about this season.