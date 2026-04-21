In the middle of a safari, Dua Lipa enjoys a workout that doesn't go unnoticed.

Even in the midst of a safari adventure, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa apparently hasn't abandoned her fitness routine. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that immediately caught the attention of her millions of followers.

A safari in South Africa with her fiancé

The carousel posted by Dua Lipa on Instagram follows her safari trip to South Africa, which she took with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner. The images blend wild landscapes with more intimate moments from the trip, offering a rare glimpse into her daily life away from the stages and studios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A sports selfie that makes its way into the feed

Tucked into the middle of the carousel, a mirror selfie shows the singer in an all-black workout outfit: a cropped sleeveless top paired with matching stretch pants. The photo quickly generated a wave of positive reactions from her fans, who saw it as a reflection of her consistent commitment to fitness, even while traveling.

This is not the first time the singer has shared glimpses of her workouts on social media: back in March 2026, she posted a selfie from a fitness studio, on the occasion of her song "Houdini" reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

Dua Lipa stuns in new selfie. pic.twitter.com/XwFk7Wu8GI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 20, 2026

By blending spectacular landscapes, personal moments, and a nod to her sport, Dua Lipa demonstrates that she remains true to her lifestyle, even on the other side of the world. This safari getaway illustrates a balanced side of Dua Lipa, capable of combining relaxation, love, and well-being, under the watchful—and ever-enthusiastic—eyes of her fans.