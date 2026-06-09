Actress Sharon Stone recounts the disagreement that marked the end of her marriage

Sharon Stone agreed to speak candidly about one of the most painful moments of her life. In the American podcast " The Person Who Believed In Me ," hosted by David Begnaud, the American actress and film producer revealed why her second marriage ended.

A diagnosis that changes everything

It all began in the early 2000s. At that time, Sharon Stone learned she had several tumors. One of them was particularly alarming. "It was bigger than my entire left side of my chest," she confided. The doctor came to her home to explain the next steps: he recommended an urgent bilateral mastectomy.

“When they reach that size, we generally know, even before operating, that it’s cancer,” he explained to her. Sharon Stone, however, knew deep down that it wasn’t. “I told him, ‘I don’t have cancer.’ And he replied, ‘You can’t decide that.’ And I said, ‘Yes, I can. I decide.’” An intuition that would later prove to be correct.

The decision to perform a bilateral mastectomy

Despite her convictions, the "Basic Instinct" actress chose to undergo the surgery. "Because I'm not joking," she explained simply. A decision guided by prudence, rather than fear—and one that doctors would applaud: "If I had more patients like her, we'd have more women alive today," her surgeon confided. One voice, however, was missing: that of her then-husband. And it is precisely there that everything changed.

The reaction that signaled the end

“My husband said, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ And he got up and left the room,” she recounts. When asked about the reason for his anger, Sharon Stone gives an unambiguous answer: her husband was furious, not at the idea that she might be ill, but at the idea that she was willing to have the breast implants removed. “I make the decisions, not him,” she retorts. The damage, however, was done. “That was the end of the marriage. It was over. He was done with me. (...) He thought I was making too many decisions on my own,” she summarizes.

A marriage between 1998 and 2004, and a detail revealed later

Although Sharon Stone did not name the person in question, the context makes it easy to identify her ex-husband: it is Phil Bronstein, an American journalist whom she married in 1998 before the couple officially separated in 2004. As for the tumors, they will ultimately prove to be benign - the actress will therefore not have needed a bilateral mastectomy.

In 2021, however, she revealed another painful episode related to the same procedure: her surgeon at the time allegedly implanted larger breast prostheses than agreed upon, without her consent. This series of events speaks volumes about what women can experience in their relationship with their own bodies.

Through this testimony, Sharon Stone brings to light what, for many, remains a taboo: the difficulty some women face in having their medical choices respected by those around them. She also reminds us that no decision of such a personal nature should ever be subject to the judgment of anyone, even someone close to them.