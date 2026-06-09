"Euphoria" series: Alexa Demie explains why one scene made her deeply uncomfortable

Alexa Demie is slowly emerging from the fog of fame. The American actress and model, who plays Maddy Perez in "Euphoria" (HBO), has just given a rare account of her years on set. And particularly of one scene that, years later, still weighs heavily on her.

The fear of losing his role, rather than pressure from anyone.

The admission is straightforward. Very young when the series began—first broadcast in 2019—Alexa Demie recounts repeatedly agreeing to film scenes without clothes for fear of being replaced. “I thought if I said no to those scenes, I wouldn’t get the part, not because anyone told me that. But because I was so young, and I didn’t know,” she confided in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter . This nuance illustrates just how unspoken the pressure can be in the film industry—a legacy of a filming culture that many actresses are now speaking out about.

One scene in particular shocked her

Of the scenes Alexa Demie mentions, one stands out in particular: a sequence where her character cheats on Nate, played by Jacob Elordi. “I’m not saying I don’t like sex, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully. I also know the show depicts the lives of teenage girls. But once I did it, I realized, ‘OK, I don’t like how that makes me feel.’” A statement that rings true on several levels. Far from a principled rejection, Alexa Demie is referring more to a physical, intimate feeling—a discomfort she hadn’t fully anticipated when she agreed to do the scene.

A team that listened, a precedent that was not repeated

Good news: Alexa Demie's post-filming comments were heeded. "I said something afterward, and everyone was very empathetic," she explains. As a result, she was never asked to do that type of scene again. This textbook case reflects recent changes on film sets. Since the #MeToo movement, intimacy coordinators have gradually become the guarantors of informed consent for actors and actresses—a relatively new role, but now almost standard on HBO series like "Euphoria."

A wider controversy surrounding the series

Alexa Demie's testimony comes in a particular context. Several "daring" scenes from the final season have been the subject of much discussion, notably those involving Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie. As early as 2023, the actress publicly defended the series creator, Sam Levinson: "If we weren't comfortable with something, we all spoke up. (...) It's hard to see someone completely dragged through the mud by the public and the media when no one is actually there. We are." Recently concluded after three seasons, "Euphoria" leaves behind a significant cultural legacy—but also an open debate about how young actresses experience filming the most explicit scenes.

Through this testimony, Alexa Demie offers a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes realities of some of Hollywood's most prominent actresses. She also serves as a reminder of a crucial truth: on a film set, the freedom to say no is never as simple as it seems, especially for those just starting out. Her now-public account acts as an invitation—for productions to listen more attentively, and for young actresses to better protect themselves.