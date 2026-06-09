At 51, Hannah Waddingham made a stunning appearance in a black dress

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham is making her mark with her signature style more than ever. She appeared on the London red carpet in a spectacular black dress – a fusion of European haute couture and 1950s Hollywood red carpet.

A dress with an Old Hollywood aesthetic

For the ceremony held at the Chancery Rosewood Hotel, the Ted Lasso actress opted for a creation by Sophie Couture, a young fashion house she particularly admires. It was a bespoke piece that she had already worn two years earlier at the 2024 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards – an eco-conscious choice in line with the "re-wear" movement now celebrated in the red carpet industry.

The result is a true homage to the elegance of another era. Mermaid cut, carefully cinched waist, discreet train on the back of the floor: all the codes of the red carpet of yesteryear are summoned, but reinterpreted with a modernity that perfectly suits her silhouette.

Plunging halter neck and vertiginous slit

Two details are what truly make this dress special. First, a cut that vertically structures the entire silhouette, from neck to hips, adding a touch of boldness while remaining refined. Second, a high, front thigh slit that breaks with the skirt's length and gives the whole piece its decidedly contemporary energy. This break is perfectly executed: without it, the dress would have veered into a purely retro nod; with it, it remains resolutely modern.

A material with a "liquid effect"

As for the fabric, the choice is anything but random. Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Couture opted for a heavy satin with a glossy, almost fluid finish that catches the light with every movement. This material sculpts the body without constricting it, giving the entire dress an almost cinematic quality in the photos. On her feet, the actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals with thin straps and high heels, which elegantly extend the vertical lines of her silhouette without drawing attention away from it.

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In the realm of accessories and beauty, brilliance lies in subtlety.

To avoid overwhelming the overall look, Hannah Waddingham opted for a few discreet yet carefully chosen touches. In her ears, she wore drop earrings by Anabela Chan, a British designer renowned for her jewelry inspired by the natural world. On her wrist, she wore a close-fitting bracelet of precious stones, and a few silver rings adorned her fingers.

On the beauty front, Hannah Waddingham kept it simple. A short, platinum blonde bob swept back, luminous skin, and radiant makeup. A smiling face, sparkling eyes, and that relaxed, off-the-shoulder posture she now claims as her signature: less restraint, more confidence.

With this Sophie Couture appearance, Hannah Waddingham confirms that she is one of the most exciting stars to watch on the British red carpet. Revisiting Old Hollywood, with its refined aesthetic and shimmering fabrics, she delivers a clear demonstration of timeless elegance.