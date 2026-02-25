"I'm not pregnant": Heidi Klum discusses her menopause-related weight gain

Accustomed to the spotlight and red carpets, Heidi Klum sparked a wave of speculation after her striking appearance at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Faced with pregnancy rumors, the German model and presenter chose to speak frankly in her new docuseries "On & Off the Catwalk", explaining that her weight gain is simply related to menopause - a subject still too often taboo in the modeling world.

A frank response to the rumors

At the opening ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Heidi Klum caused a sensation in a rose gold corseted dress. Very quickly, some observers noted a slight change in her figure, triggering a flood of comments on social media. Faced with these speculations, the star felt compelled to clarify the situation: "Many people say I'm too fat, too thin, or pregnant... but I'm not pregnant. I'm just a little curvier now. It's menopause," she candidly confided on her program broadcast on ProSieben and Joyn.

Through "On & Off the Catwalk", Heidi Klum explores the inner workings of her professional life while authentically addressing the physical and emotional transformations that accompany this stage of life.

Menopause: a reality that is still poorly understood

Heidi Klum's testimony highlights a phenomenon experienced by many women around the age of fifty. According to the Mayo Clinic , menopause frequently leads to a weight gain of about 0.7 kilograms per year, primarily due to the drop in estrogen levels. This hormonal shift promotes the accumulation of fat around the abdomen at the expense of the hips and thighs.

Nutrition coach Rosana Parra points out that this change is often amplified by stress and lack of sleep, which increase cortisol and insulin levels, making weight loss more difficult.

A message of liberation for women

By openly discussing the effects of menopause, Heidi Klum contributes to a necessary normalization of the aging female body, especially in an industry obsessed with perfection. Her message is part of a broader desire to redefine beauty through the acceptance of all shapes, all ages, and all natural bodily changes.

Far from the stereotypical image of a supermodel, Heidi Klum fully embraces the woman she is becoming. By sharing her experience, she offers a sincere account of the biological and emotional realities of menopause. Her message resonates as a call for tolerance and kindness—towards oneself and towards others.