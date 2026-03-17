In a sculptural dress, Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance.

Australian-American actress, producer and director Nicole Kidman made a dazzling appearance on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a sculptural Chanel gown that immediately captured attention.

A bespoke, ethereal, and historic creation

Nicole Kidman wore a custom-made dress by Matthieu Blazy. This powder pink silk gown, adorned with delicate feathers, featured a strapless corseted bodice embroidered with crystals and black sequins, flowing into a fluid, ethereal skirt. Nicole Kidman completed the ensemble with fine jewelry: watches, diamond rings, and discreet pearls that accentuated her look without overwhelming it.

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A symbolic moment for "Moulin Rouge"

Presenting alongside Ewan McGregor to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film "Moulin Rouge" (2001), which earned him his first Oscar nomination in 2001, Nicole Kidman embodied timeless elegance. Her sculpted figure, both structured and ethereal, evoked a modern-day fairytale heroine, with feathers that gave the illusion of light flight.

An Australian among the stars

Though not nominated this year, Nicole Kidman was omnipresent, rubbing shoulders with fellow Australians: actress Rose Byrne (nominated for Best Actress for "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You") and actor Jacob Elordi (supporting actor in Del Toro's "Frankenstein"). A loyal Chanel representative at recent events, she has walked the runway for the ready-to-wear and Métiers d'Art collections since Spring 2026, confirming an enduring partnership.

This sculptural, powder-pink gown with feathery accents positions Nicole Kidman as one of the undisputed queens of the 2026 Oscars red carpet. A vision of powerful and ethereal elegance that reaffirms her status as an "immortal" fashion icon.