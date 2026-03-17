By the pool, this American model shows off her figure

By the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel, American model Emily Ratajkowski recently showed off her figure in a plunging red one-piece outfit, capturing the essence of summer despite the winter season.

A series of ultra-viral summer photos

On March 14, 2026, Emily Ratajkowski posted a carousel of photos taken by photographer Morgan Maher, posing languidly by the iconic pool of the Beverly Hills Hotel, surrounded by palm trees and cabanas. Her vibrant red outfit, with its plunging neckline and high cutouts at the hips, evokes the "Baywatch" aesthetic of the 90s with a modern twist: side ruching and structured fabric that flatter her figure.

A mother of one, Emily Ratajkowski proudly displays her body, alternating between seated poses on a sun lounger and knowing glances at the camera. This minimalist choice of outfit underscores her mastery of the "less is more" philosophy, a skill she has honed since the beginnings of her brand, Inamorata.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Fiery comments on Instagram

The post went viral, racking up over 257,000 likes in less than 10 hours and sparking a frenzy of reactions from stars and fans alike: Russian model Irina Shayk reacted with a fire emoji, while her followers called her a "legend," "the most beautiful woman in the world," and "too beautiful for this world." These images, taken under a radiant Californian sun, highlight her tanned skin, wavy brown hair, and magnetic gaze.

In summary, Emily Ratajkowski transforms a simple "pool break" into a viral fashion moment, celebrating her figure with contagious confidence.