"Still at the top": at 55, she imposes her uncompromising style

A true icon of the 90s, former American model, actress, and producer Heather Graham recently wished her followers a happy new year with a series of photos that literally melted Instagram's hearts. Dressed in an electric blue outfit, tanned and radiant, the "Boogie Nights" star proved once again that age has no hold on her charm or self-confidence.

A new year under the sign of naturalness and gratitude

For her 650,000 followers, Heather Graham shared a carousel highlighting her key moments of 2025: vacations with friends, filming, social events, podcast recordings with Kristin Davis, and festive costumes. In the caption, she wrote simply: "Happy New Year! I'm grateful for all the love, friends, and adventures of 2025. Wishing you all a year filled with love and adventure… a little late, I know." A positive and uplifting post, reflecting Heather Graham's long-standing commitment to aging gracefully and proudly.

A silhouette that still fascinates

While her photos exude joie de vivre, it was the first picture—an electric blue outfit—that set the internet ablaze. According to Page Six, the celebrity gossip column of the New York Post, the photo was taken in Sardinia last summer during a getaway with friends. Comments quickly poured in: "Gorgeous," "She's aging beautifully," "Still as beautiful as ever," "Still at the top of her game ." These compliments were joined by admiring messages: "She hasn't changed a bit in 35 years," noted one fan.

The confidence of a free and accomplished woman

Far from the standards imposed by Hollywood, Heather Graham has been advocating for freedom of expression and body for several years. In interviews, she says she cultivates her well-being primarily through yoga and gratitude. According to her, her appearance is not the result of an aesthetic obsession, but of a search for harmony: "I pay attention to what I eat, I meditate, but above all, I want to feel good in my own skin."

Heather Graham reminds us that charm isn't defined by age or figure. By sharing images full of vitality and humor, the actress shows that one can age with pride and sincerity.