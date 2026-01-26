Search here...

In a striking photoshoot, Margot Robbie exudes a "baroque elegance".

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « Le loup de Wall Street » (The wolf of wall street)

In a photoshoot, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie and Australian actor Jacob Elordi appear in perfect style harmony. The acting duo, among the most influential in Hollywood right now, embody a modern vision of Versace's baroque elegance, a blend of visual power and sculptural refinement.

A duo in perfect stylistic symbiosis

Under the photographer's lens, Margot Robbie shines in a black ensemble embellished with gold embroidery, consisting of a top and matching Bermuda shorts by Versace. The outfit is distinguished by gold motifs inspired by the sun and baroque arabesques, blending opulence and modernity. Her flowing, wavy blonde hair further enhances this aura of radiant femininity.

Opposite her, Jacob Elordi responds with a perfectly calibrated visual harmony: the actor sports Versace trousers adorned with the same gold motif, which he pairs with a black Supreme x Hanes tank top for a subtle yet effective contrast. The result: a delicate balance between artistic sophistication and casual style.

Baroque elegance, a common language

This photoshoot illustrates the power of a sartorial dialogue: that of a cinematic couple mythologized by fashion. For both Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, gold and black become symbols of a reimagined elegance, where texture and light interact. Versace's resolutely baroque approach finds a new lease on life here, carried by the confident and magnetic presence of the two actors.

An aesthetic that transcends genres

Beyond the look, this collaboration reflects a broader evolution in style codes: the boundary between feminine and masculine is blurring in favor of a shared aesthetic. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi embody a generation of celebrities who see fashion as a playground, a space for expression where coordination becomes a language in itself.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi made a striking appearance for Vogue Australia. With Versace as their common thread, the two actors reminded us that fashion can be an art of harmonizing contrasts—from extravagance to simplicity, from baroque to modern. A masterclass in style, pure and simple.

