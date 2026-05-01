This fashion choice by singer Demi Lovato sparks a wave of reactions

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato made her headlining debut at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2026, as part of her "It's Not That Deep" tour. While the show was universally praised, it was her stage look that particularly sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

A first Madison Square Garden headline show

On April 24, 2026, Demi Lovato made her headlining debut at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of her "It's Not That Deep" tour. The two-hour dance-pop show, built around her latest album, featured surprise appearances by her husband Jutes and JoJo Levesque, and included covers of her biggest hits—from "Heart Attack" to "Stone Cold" and "Give Your Heart a Break." It was a night that will remain etched in the memories of her most devoted fans.

A teal look that draws all eyes

For this iconic date, Demi Lovato notably chose a stage look built around a structured teal top, paired with a lace mini-skirt featuring deep slits on both sides. A white faux-fur stole draped over her shoulders added a touch of old-Hollywood drama, contrasting with the club-ready energy of the rest of the outfit. Black leather thigh-high boots and retro sunglasses completed a look designed to make a lasting impression—and it certainly did.

Demi Lovato shared a carousel of photos and videos chronicling her performances at Madison Square Garden, and some images immediately sparked a flurry of comments - between enthusiastic fans and more divided observers about her stage look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

A show that fully embraces the "It's Not That Deep" aesthetic

The tour is built around an industrial, rave-leaning aesthetic, with flashy lights, a Steadicam behind the stage, and evocative choreography—in a style reminiscent of the post-Brat era. On stage, Demi Lovato also used a clothing rack, showcasing her various musical eras to the New York audience, from her Disney Channel days to the present. The teal look with a high slit fits perfectly within this aesthetic, entirely consistent with the album.

A teal top, a high slit, white faux fur—Demi Lovato certainly wasn't going for subtlety at Madison Square Garden. And the result, both on stage and on social media, was exactly what she had in mind.