"She hasn't changed": Angelina Jolie makes a striking appearance in New York

Cambodian-American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie recently made a striking appearance in New York for the screening of the film "Couture." In an elegant black dress, she captivated her fans, many of whom praised her "timeless look." "She never changes," one comment read.

An elegant black dress

For this outing, Angelina Jolie opted for a sure thing: the little black dress. The sleek, strapless design exuded understated sophistication. She paired it with large aviator sunglasses, which added a touch of allure and mystery to the overall look. A restrained choice, true to the classic elegance for which she is renowned.

A chic layering game

While moving around the screening venue, Angelina Jolie completed her outfit with a long white coat, draped over her shoulders. This layering, combining the deep black of the dress with the pristine white of the coat, added a more contemporary and graphic dimension to her look. A subtle way of blending classic elegance with current fashion.

Angelina Jolie stuns fans at “Couture” screening in New York 06.16.2026 X37 https://t.co/Aqb7LZH5Em pic.twitter.com/pblkeywKE2 — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) June 17, 2026

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, Angelina Jolie's appearance sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. Under posts sharing her look, internet users showered her with compliments. "She's back," "An icon," "Always so classy , " "Beautiful as ever" : the admiring messages poured in.

An appearance related to her film "Couture"

This outing was no coincidence. Angelina Jolie was indeed present for the screening of her latest film, "Couture." This was an especially meaningful nod to the world of haute couture, as the film's title directly evokes it, echoing her particularly polished appearance. An actress and committed filmmaker, she leads a rich career, divided between cinema and her numerous activism.

With this black dress and white coat, Angelina Jolie has once again proven that elegance needs no artifice. Balancing simplicity and sophistication, she made a discreet yet striking appearance, confirming her status as a timeless icon. A delight for her ever-present fans.

