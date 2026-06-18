Alongside Shakira, Sofia Vergara opted for a Colombian tank top and caused a sensation

Fabienne Ba.
@sofiavergara / Instagram

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofia Vergara didn't hesitate to show her heritage. She recently caused a sensation alongside her friend Shakira at a concert in Los Angeles, wearing an outfit proudly displaying the name of their homeland.

A notable appearance at Shakira's concert

Sofia Vergara made an appearance at a Shakira concert in Los Angeles. She came to support her longtime friend, the singer of "Hips Don't Lie," during an emotionally charged evening. Both born in Colombia, the two artists share a long-standing friendship and often appear together in public. For the occasion, Sofia Vergara shared a photo with Shakira on her Instagram account, as well as a video of herself dancing at the foot of the barriers, amidst the festive atmosphere.

A yellow tank top in the colors of Colombia

As for her outfit, Sofia Vergara wore a fitted tank top in a vibrant, bright yellow, enhanced by thin straps in a contrasting dark color. The edge of the right neckline also echoed this dark hue, creating a pleasing harmony. The most striking element was the word "COLOMBIA" printed in clearly legible letters across the center of the tank top, accompanied by the name "GAVI 10" on the left side—a direct reference to the Spanish footballer of Colombian descent. A true declaration of love for her country of origin.

To complement this tank top, Sofia Vergara opted for a wardrobe classic: light blue jeans in a slightly relaxed, mid-rise cut. A minimalist and effective approach that once again demonstrates Sofia Vergara's stylistic mastery: a simple formula that always hits the mark.

A simple and elegant beauty look

On the beauty front, Sofia Vergara stayed true to her usual style. Her signature long brown hair was styled perfectly sleek, framing her face and highlighting the simplicity of the cut. Her makeup featured a luminous bronzed complexion, punctuated by a subtle smoky eye in dark shades and an elegant mauve lip. This makeup look balanced the festive feel of the outfit with a touch of sophistication.

A long-standing friendship between Sofia Vergara and Shakira

This friendly appearance is a reminder of the long-standing friendship between Sofia Vergara and Shakira. Both hailing from the Colombian Caribbean coast, and having become international icons in their respective fields – singing for one, film and television for the other – the two women embody a true source of national pride.

Their public appearances together, though rare, are always met with enthusiasm from their fans, who appreciate the authenticity of their bond. This presence backstage and at the heart of the concert testifies to a genuine friendship, far removed from mere "Hollywood conventions."

A post that's setting Instagram on fire

As with every appearance by Sofia Vergara, the post immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions on Instagram. Her followers praised the joyful energy of the video, the sincerity of her tribute to Colombia, and the visible rapport with Shakira. The chosen format—a mix of photos and videos in the crowd—also gives the post a more spontaneous feel, a departure from the highly staged appearances Sofia Vergara sometimes makes. This approach brings the actress closer to her community.

Wearing a yellow tank top in the colors of Colombia, light jeans, and a knowing smile alongside Shakira, Sofia Vergara delivered one of her most emotionally charged appearances. Beyond the style, it was a deep connection to her roots that Sofia Vergara showcased, paying homage to her native country at an evening dedicated to Colombian culture.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
"She hasn't changed": Angelina Jolie makes a striking appearance in New York

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"She hasn't changed": Angelina Jolie makes a striking appearance in New York

Cambodian-American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie recently made a striking appearance in New York...

Shakira caused a sensation in a sequined bodysuit during her concert

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira set her fans ablaze in Los Angeles by taking the stage in a dazzling iridescent...

This singer is wearing a lace dress that certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

British television and radio presenter Maya Jama has once again proven why she is considered one of the...

The appearance of these two female fans during the World Cup has sparked numerous comments.

They didn't score a goal, but they still caused a sensation. Two French content creators, Andie Ella (@andie_ella)...

Pregnant, this model looks radiant in the stands at the World Cup.

A mother-to-be made a surprise appearance in the stands at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ (June 11 to...

Sofia Vergara makes a sensation in a vintage strapless dress

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and TV host Sofia Vergara has once again set Instagram ablaze. She shared a...