Alongside Shakira, Sofia Vergara opted for a Colombian tank top and caused a sensation

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofia Vergara didn't hesitate to show her heritage. She recently caused a sensation alongside her friend Shakira at a concert in Los Angeles, wearing an outfit proudly displaying the name of their homeland.

A notable appearance at Shakira's concert

Sofia Vergara made an appearance at a Shakira concert in Los Angeles. She came to support her longtime friend, the singer of "Hips Don't Lie," during an emotionally charged evening. Both born in Colombia, the two artists share a long-standing friendship and often appear together in public. For the occasion, Sofia Vergara shared a photo with Shakira on her Instagram account, as well as a video of herself dancing at the foot of the barriers, amidst the festive atmosphere.

A yellow tank top in the colors of Colombia

As for her outfit, Sofia Vergara wore a fitted tank top in a vibrant, bright yellow, enhanced by thin straps in a contrasting dark color. The edge of the right neckline also echoed this dark hue, creating a pleasing harmony. The most striking element was the word "COLOMBIA" printed in clearly legible letters across the center of the tank top, accompanied by the name "GAVI 10" on the left side—a direct reference to the Spanish footballer of Colombian descent. A true declaration of love for her country of origin.

To complement this tank top, Sofia Vergara opted for a wardrobe classic: light blue jeans in a slightly relaxed, mid-rise cut. A minimalist and effective approach that once again demonstrates Sofia Vergara's stylistic mastery: a simple formula that always hits the mark.

A simple and elegant beauty look

On the beauty front, Sofia Vergara stayed true to her usual style. Her signature long brown hair was styled perfectly sleek, framing her face and highlighting the simplicity of the cut. Her makeup featured a luminous bronzed complexion, punctuated by a subtle smoky eye in dark shades and an elegant mauve lip. This makeup look balanced the festive feel of the outfit with a touch of sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

A long-standing friendship between Sofia Vergara and Shakira

This friendly appearance is a reminder of the long-standing friendship between Sofia Vergara and Shakira. Both hailing from the Colombian Caribbean coast, and having become international icons in their respective fields – singing for one, film and television for the other – the two women embody a true source of national pride.

Their public appearances together, though rare, are always met with enthusiasm from their fans, who appreciate the authenticity of their bond. This presence backstage and at the heart of the concert testifies to a genuine friendship, far removed from mere "Hollywood conventions."

A post that's setting Instagram on fire

As with every appearance by Sofia Vergara, the post immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions on Instagram. Her followers praised the joyful energy of the video, the sincerity of her tribute to Colombia, and the visible rapport with Shakira. The chosen format—a mix of photos and videos in the crowd—also gives the post a more spontaneous feel, a departure from the highly staged appearances Sofia Vergara sometimes makes. This approach brings the actress closer to her community.

Wearing a yellow tank top in the colors of Colombia, light jeans, and a knowing smile alongside Shakira, Sofia Vergara delivered one of her most emotionally charged appearances. Beyond the style, it was a deep connection to her roots that Sofia Vergara showcased, paying homage to her native country at an evening dedicated to Colombian culture.