Anne Hathaway makes a splash in a voluminous red dress

Twenty years after playing Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada," American actress Anne Hathaway continues to shine with her sense of style. At the world premiere of the highly anticipated sequel, she dominated the red carpet.

A world first under the banner of fashion

The world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" took place in New York City, in front of Lincoln Center, reuniting the entire original cast: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The event lived up to all expectations in terms of fashion, with creations by Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, and many others.

The cast had decided that the outfits worn at the premiere would be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists the very next day - a symbolic gesture that added an extra dimension to this already highly anticipated evening.

A custom-made, red, and sculptural Louis Vuitton dress

Styled by Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway opted for a bespoke red satin gown by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, adorned with pointed horns at each end of the neckline. The structured, clean, and precise bodice allowed ample room for the exaggeratedly voluminous skirt, whose pleated, raised cones lent an architectural and graphic quality to the silhouette, a far cry from the traditional ball gown.

Anne Hathaway completed the ensemble with matching open-toe heels, dangling earrings, a ruby ring, and a diamond bracelet. Rosy makeup and a soft hairstyle finished off a look where everything, from head to toe, was in complete harmony with a confident color scheme.

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The fashion press's perspective

Among observers, the reaction was unanimous: "This is the Anne we know and love: classic yet modern, romantic but sharpened by an architectural finish that tempers the sweetness. And red has always been her color—the impact was immediate." With its corseted bodice and full skirt, the look paid homage to classic haute couture while embracing a decidedly contemporary boldness.

With one of the most memorable appearances of the evening, Anne Hathaway reminded everyone that she is not only an iconic actress, but also a true style icon. One thing is certain: twenty years after "The Devil Wears Prada," she continues to dictate trends—and to make the red carpet her playground.