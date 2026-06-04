This transgender actress confirms that a well-chosen black dress can make a lasting impression.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Find Your Friends," American actress Zion Moreno opted for a simple yet strikingly effective outfit. A demonstration of elegance that captivated her fans on Instagram.

A black dress of understated elegance

To walk the red carpet, Zion Moreno opted for a black satin slip dress with thin straps. The flowing cut and midi length gave the ensemble a look that was both modern and timeless. True to the "less is more" philosophy, the actress let the dress speak for itself, pairing it with soft makeup and long, sleek brown hair. This minimalist approach serves as a reminder that understated elegance remains a safe bet on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zión Moreno (@zion.moreno)

A red carpet for "Find Your Friends"

This appearance marked the premiere of "Find Your Friends," a horror thriller directed by Izabel Pakzad, set to premiere on the Shudder streaming service on June 12. The film follows a group of friends on a getaway to the Joshua Tree desert, whose trip turns into a nightmare due to the hostility of the locals. Zion Moreno stars alongside a notable cast, including American actress Bella Thorne, American actress and model Chloe Cherry, American actress Helena Howard, and American actress Sophia Ali.

A figure of representation

Known for her roles in the series "Control Z" and the reboot of "Gossip Girl," Zion Moreno has established herself as a prominent actress in recent years. She is also a leading figure in the fight for better representation of transgender people on screen, a commitment she embodies naturally through her roles and public appearances.

With this subtly refined black dress, Zion Moreno made one of the most elegant appearances at the premiere. By opting for simplicity, she confirmed that a well-chosen classic can leave a lasting impression.