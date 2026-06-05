In a dress with silver details, Lili Reinhart lights up the red carpet

Léa Michel
@lilireinhart / Instagram

Awards season always delivers some great fashion moments, and the 2026 Gotham Television Awards were no exception. On the red carpet at this New York ceremony, American actress Lili Reinhart made a striking impression in a custom Valentino creation, blending old-world elegance with a touch of modernity.

A shimmering yellow dress

The actress, who rose to fame in the series "Riverdale," opted for a long, pale yellow dress covered in tiny, shimmering silver embellishments that caught the light from every angle. Designed by Valentino's creative director, Alessandro Michele, the piece features a soft, draped neckline and darker embroidery, fanned out around the waist in an Art Deco style. This meticulous attention to detail lent the dress a sculptural quality.

A play of contrasts and slits

The real surprise was at the back and sides. Lili Reinhart's dress created a striking contrast with a black panel that stood out against the shimmering front and flowed behind the actress like a cape. Two high side slits added movement with every step, setting the design apart from a typical evening gown.

Carefully chosen accessories

True to the brand's aesthetic, Lili Reinhart accessorized her outfit with Valentino's Rockstud sandals, which added a touch of rock 'n' roll to this sophisticated ensemble. Delicate drop earrings completed the look without overshadowing the dress's details. The actress wore her naturally wavy blonde hair with a center part and opted for understated makeup.

With this bespoke Valentino creation, Lili Reinhart delivered one of the most striking looks of the evening. Between shades of yellow, fan-shaped embroidery, and playful slits, she proved that an evening gown could combine timeless elegance with a bold creative statement. An appearance that will undoubtedly remain one of the fashion highlights of the 2026 Gotham Television Awards.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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