Meghan Markle at the center of a debate on protecting children on social media

Meghan Markle finds herself at the center of a controversy blending public engagement and private life. After delivering a speech in Geneva about the dangers of social media for children, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of "contradiction" for sharing images of her own children online.

A speech on the dangers of digital technology

On May 17, 2026, Meghan Markle spoke in Geneva at the inauguration of the "Lost Screen Memorial," a memorial honoring some fifty children who died as a result of digital-related harm. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly, alongside the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the former "Suits" actress described the impact of online platforms on young people as a public health issue. She denounced digital spaces "designed to capture attention at all costs" and called for better protections.

A controversy over his own publications

Shortly before this speech, the Duchess had posted pictures of one of her children on Instagram. This prompted some to accuse her of inconsistency. Royal expert Tom Sykes, present in Geneva, notably deemed the move "disconnected," finding it contradictory to denounce the online exposure of children while sharing photos of her own. Some internet users echoed these criticisms, while others, on the contrary, defended the Duchess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The defense of his entourage

In response to the controversy, Meghan Markle's spokesperson stepped in. Speaking to Newsweek magazine, he reiterated that, in his view , "there is a distinction between sharing moments of one's life and exposing one's children to public scrutiny." Those close to the Duchess emphasized that "the Duchess systematically conceals her children's faces in her posts . " Far from being "contradictory," this precaution "actually illustrates the message conveyed in Geneva" : parents can share family moments while protecting their children's identity, privacy, and digital footprint.

A debate with divided opinions

This clarification did not end the discussion. For her detractors, the mere act of staging photos of her children, even without showing their faces, raises questions. For her supporters, on the contrary, there is "a clear difference between a family photo with masked faces and the mechanisms of the platforms she denounces."

Beyond the case of Meghan Markle, this controversy raises a question that goes beyond the realm of celebrities: how far can parents share their children's lives online? Between activist statements and personal choices, the Duchess of Sussex finds herself, despite herself, at the center of an increasingly relevant societal debate.